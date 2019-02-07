Aleksander Ceferin gets re-elected unopposed for another four-year term as UEFA president in Rome

Rome: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin was on Thursday re-elected for a four-year term as head of European football's governing body by acclamation.

The 51-year-old Slovenian lawyer was the only candidate going forward for election at the UEFA Congress in Rome.

Ceferin took over two and a half years ago after the corruption scandal that toppled his predecessor, Frenchman Michel Platini.

"I am honoured," said Ceferin, thanking members of UEFA's 55 member associations for reelecting him, saying he was taking over with "fewer doubts and less scepticism than before".

"The most dangerous thing we can do is rest on our laurels and bask in our current situation," he continued.

Ceferin added he wanted UEFA to put "hope and solidarity at the heart of our strategy".

