Ajay Jayaram, Subhankar Dey asked to quarantine until 10 November in Germany, SAI offers financial help

Saarbrucken, Germany: Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey were on Thursday forced out of the SaarLorLux Open after being put in isolation owing to contact with COVID positive father-cum-coach of defending champion Lakshya Sen, who has already withdrawn.

The 19-year-old Lakshya withdrew on Wednesday after his father DK Sen returned a positive test for the virus. DK Sen is asymptomatic at this point.

Jayaram and Dey looked to return home to India and appealed for help from Badminton Association of India (BAI), Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Sports Authority of India (SAI).

“We have currently been asked to isolate with absolutely no other information from the organisers including our meals. We have our Covid negative certificates, and have NO symptoms. We are unable to contact the German local authorities. We would like to know if it is possible for us to get tested here again and come back to India,” Ajay wrote in a tweet.

Later in the day, Jayaram clarified SAI had offered to take care of the accomodation and food expenses. He added, "As of now we've been asked to quarantine until 10th. Hoping we can take a test earlier though and come back. Let's see!"

Dey, meanwhile, questioned the logic behind being asked to quarantine until 10 November when DK Sen has to stay in isolation till 6 November.

"BWF can confirm three players have been withdrawn from the SaarLorLux Open 2020 as a precautionary measure for all participants after they were in contact with a member of their team entourage who tested positive for COVID-19," the Badminton World Federation said in a statement.

"The three players: Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey will not compete further in the tournament, which began on Tuesday," it added.

All three players and the team entourage have been placed into isolation "in line with directives from tournament organisers, local health authorities and BWF tournament health protocols."

Lakshya, Jayaram and Dey had tested negative ahead of the tournament.

Lakshya, who claimed five titles in the senior circuit last year including two BWF World Tour Super 100 top honours SaarLorLux Open and Dutch Open, received a bye in the opening round along with Dey.

Jayaram had won his opening-round clash on Monday.

