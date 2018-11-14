AITA removes SP Misra, Zeeshan Ali from senior selection committee; Ankita Bhambri, Vishal Uppal named replacements

New Delhi: The national tennis federation on Wednesday removed chairman SP Misra and Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali from the senior national selection committee and replaced them with Ankita Bhambri and Vishal Uppal.

Former Davis Cupper Rohit Rajpal, who was already a member, has been elevated as chairman.

The decision was taken by the AITA Executive Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

The Committee has retained Nandan Bal and Balram Singh.

"SP Misra was there for a long time. We thought of giving opportunity to others as well. Zeeshan has also been there for long, so we have brought in Vishal Uppal. We also felt that since the committee picks the Fed Cup team, there should be woman representation, that's why Ankita has been included," AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee told PTI.

Asked for the reasons behind Rajpal being appointed the Chairman despite presence of seniors such as Nandan Bal and Balram Singh, a top AITA official said,"Rohit is young but still has the required experience. We want the younger lot to take lead role."

Ankita, who has been part of the junior selection committee, welcomed the decision.

"I am glad, not just because it's me but because it is important to have woman representation. They bring a different perspective and understand the requirements. As a former player and a coach, I have travelled myself and with the players, so I have a fair idea of what is needed," Ankita told PTI.

Both Misra and Zeeshan said they were not consulted while making the decision.

"Everything has to end one day. Nothing can go forever," said Misra, who also added that he was informed of the decision just before the meeting.

The AITA also sought to revive the defunct Davis Cup Committee, appointing Anil Jain as its Chairman and former Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj as the co-chairman.

Asked what is the role of this committee, Chatterjee said,"It is to advise on Davis Cup matters."