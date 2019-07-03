AIFF officials meet 10 I-League clubs on way forward, end impasse over top league in the country

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel, General Secretary Kushal Das and I-League CEO Sunando Dhar met with the representatives of ten I-League clubs in the capital to discuss the way forward for Indian football in terms of the leagues and broad look at how to improve the game in the country.

Out of the 10, eight - Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers, Minerva Punjab FC, Aizawl FC, NEROCA, Gokulam Kerala and Shillong Lajong - are a united front on the issue while I-League champions Chennai City opted to not be part of the alliance during the Super Cup tournament. Real Kashmir FC, who were promoted to the top division last season, did not join the group but a representative of the club attended the meeting.

"With the advent of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL), which is also a league recognised by the Asian Football Confederation, it is imperative to find a viable, and sustainable mechanism to mitigate the concerns about the future of the Hero I-League, and its clubs," said the AIFF in a media release.

"AIFF and the Hero I-League Clubs have agreed and will work together to find a solution to all issues including the calendar, scheduling, broadcasting, and the continuation of the Hero I-League for a defined period, till the roadmap is ascertained in a time-bound manner in consultation with FSDL, and the AFC."

"A lot of other meaningful issues were also simultaneously discussed, and it is hoped that all issues regarding the future of the Hero I-League vis-à-vis the Hero Indian Super League will be resolved shortly," the release went on to add.

"We will ask how there was an agreement/contract between AIFF and FSDL way back in 2010, which says that ISL will be made the top league in the country. Mr Patel has been all along saying that I-League is the top league in the country," Minerva owner Ranjit Bajaj was quoted as saying by PTI before the meeting.

"We invested money for our clubs on the assurance that I-League will be the top league but now how can you say that there is an agreement (with FSDL) that ISL will be the top league and I-League will be relegated below. We will ask him. We will say that this agreement is illegal," he added.

With the AIFF Executive Committee slated to meet on 9 July, Bajaj said the clubs will approach the court if the national federation takes a decision to make ISL the top league.

If the AIFF grants top league status to ISL, the winning team of the ISL is expected to play in the AFC Champions League — Asia's top tier club competition — qualifying round.

Till now, the I-League champion team has been getting that chance and Minerva played in the AFC Champions League qualifying round last year as I-League 2017-18 winners.

