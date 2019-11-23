AIFF joins hands with NADA to conduct anti-doping awareness workshops for Indian footballers

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) collaborated with the Nation Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct anti-doping awareness workshops for all footballers, along with the support staff of all clubs taking part in the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League.

The mass athlete awareness program against doping, which is a NADA educational programme, is set to be a regular fixture from 2019-20. The NADA-designed programme will be introduced to Indian football for the first time and will be held on Saturday in Bellary, and on Sunday in Bengaluru. The workshops will get underway this month.

The programme has been created in order to spread anti-doping awareness among sportspersons and support staff, including all the stakeholders in the Indian football community, with the aim of decreasing the incidences of doping amongst the Indian athletes and promote fair play.

With a higher awareness about anti-doping, India can take the important step towards eradicating doping from the beautiful game.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.