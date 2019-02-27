AIBA could shift 2021 men's boxing World Championship out of India after recent IOC sanctions

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) is considering moving the men's boxing World Championships, scheduled to be held in New Delhi in 2021, out of India after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended all international sports federations to cease holding any 'Olympic-related' events in the country until the entry of athletes from all countries was guaranteed.

“The International Boxing Association (AIBA) fully supports the IOC’s decision and will not allow any AIBA competition (or) activities to take place in India if that excludes any country from competing in the event,” the AIBA communications department told The Indian Express.

The world amateur boxing body also hinted at "reopening the bidding process" for the 2021 championship in order to find a new host. The move if transpired, will be a huge blow to India who were set to host the senior men's event for the first time.

It was the third occasion in the last three months where the Indian government had denied visas to athletes from other nations. In November, Donjeta Sadiku of Kosovo was denied a visa to compete at the New Delhi-held AIBA Women’s World Championship since her country is not officially recognised by the Indian government.

However, it was the refusal to grant visas to Pakistan's three-member shooting team for men's 25m rapid event that triggered IOC to take a strong stance against India. The world Olympic body, having taken note of the visa denials, urged sports federations to not host any event in the country until guarantees over the participation of all athletes were provided.

Recently, an Asian Snooker tournament that was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru in March was called off after India denied visas to six Pakistani and Pakistan-origin players for the tournament.

These decisions were made after 40 Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on 14 February and India decided to tighten its political and diplomatic stance against Pakistan.

However, the Indian athletes could be made to suffer here as they might lose the chance to compete at a home World Championship.

