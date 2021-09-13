After US Open 2021 win, Emma Raducanu moves up 127 places to 23rd in world rankings
The 18-year-old became the first player to emerge from qualifying to win a Grand Slam tournament when she beat another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday.
The 18-year-old became the first player to emerge from qualifying to win a Grand Slam tournament when she beat another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday.
Fernandez was rewarded for her passage to the final with a rise of 45 places to 28th.
Former world number one Naomi Osaka, who Fernandez beat on the way to the final and has said she is taking a break from tennis, drops to fifth place.
Bianca Andreescu, the US Open winner two years ago, fell 13 places to 20th after she was knocked out in the fourth round of this year's tournament.
Cori Gauff, the 17-year-old American, moves into the top 20 at 19th place.
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 10075 pts
2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7720
3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5315 (+1)
4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4860 (+1)
5. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4796 (-2)
6. Sofia Kenin (USA) 4692
7. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4668 (+2)
8. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4571
9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4380 (+1)
10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4060 (+1)
11. Simona Halep (ROM) 4051 (+2)
12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3820
13. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3750 (+5)
14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3590 (+1)
15. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3245 (+2)
16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3140
17. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3068 (+3)
18. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 2975 (+3)
19. Cori Gauff (USA) 2815 (+4)
20. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 2777 (-13)
Selected
23. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2571 (+127)
28. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2254 (+45)
also read
US Open 2021: Leylah Fernandez relishing New York's support in big wins
After crucial points, Leylah Fernandez would raise her right fist or windmill her arms, firing herself and crowds inside packed stadiums. And she's won many critical points at US Open.
US Open 2021: Win over Naomi Osaka gives me a lot of confidence, says teen Leylah Fernandez
Fernandez said it was a matter of finding the proper position to deal with Osaka's first serve, which landed 63% of the time to 80% for Fernandez.
US Open 2021: 'A star is born,' Twitter reacts to Emma Raducanu's landmark title win
Here's how Twitter reacted to 18-year-old Emma Raducanu's impressive win in the women's singles final at the US Open.