After gold in Commonwealth Games, Sathish Sivalingam eyes glory in upcoming Asian Games

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 21:30:04 IST

Chennai: Commonweath Games gold-winning weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam said he was focusing on the forthcoming Asian Games in Jakarta after having recovered from injuries.

"Usually the competition at the Asian Games is higher but with countries, including China and Kazakhstan, being banned for doping, I am confident of doing well," Sathish, who won a gold in the 77kg category in the CWG at Gold Coast, said on the sidelines of an event where he was unveiled as brand ambassador for iSteel, manufacturer of construction steel.

File image of Sathish Kumar Sivalingam. AFP

He said he was getting ready for the trials for the Asiad next week after undergoing rehabilitation in Bengaluru following injuries.

"I am getting ready for the Asian Games selection trials in Patiala next week. I have recovered after the injury and underwent rehabilitation in Bengaluru. After the Asiad there are events, including the world championship and Olympic qualifications," he added.

The 26-year old weightlifter from Vellore had carried an injury into the CWG, but still managed to win a gold medal at the Games.

On his future goals, Sathish Kumar said he wanted to do well at the Asiad and Olympics.

"My future goals include doing well at the Asian Games and in the Olympics.

After some years I want to set up an academy to train weightlifters in Chennai or Vellore," he added.


