Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers 2021: Everton's Alex Iwobi quits Nigeria camp after positive COVID-19 test
Everton forward Iwobi tested positive before Saturday's 1-0 away win over Benin, and travelled back to Nigeria with the rest of the squad on Sunday.
Alex Iwobi will not be available for Nigeria's final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho after testing positive for COVID-19 , officials told AFP on Monday.
Everton forward Iwobi tested positive before Saturday's 1-0 away win over Benin, and travelled back to Nigeria with the rest of the squad on Sunday.
"Iwobi has left the camp," Eagles spokesman Babafemi Raji told AFP.
"Before he left, he did not show any symptoms, he was fine."
Iwobi, 24, has scored twice during the qualifying campaign for the delayed Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Cameroon in January next year.
Nigeria's win over Benin guaranteed them top spot in Group L although they had already qualified before kick-off thanks to a goalless draw between Lesotho and Sierra Leone.
Gernot Rohr's side have 11 points from five matches and are seven points ahead of third-placed Sierra Leone, with the top two teams in the group qualifying for the tournament.
Nigeria host bottom side Lesotho in Lagos on Tuesday.
also read
Russia, China reject notion they are using COVID-19 vaccines to increase political influence
Critics in the West accuse them of trying to improve their influence, while Moscow and Beijing say Western countries are hoarding vaccines.
Hundred-and-one year-old man gets his first COVID-19 vaccine dose at private hospital in Delhi
The gentleman, who stepped out of home for the first time since the March 2020 lockdown began to get the shot, is the oldest person to have been vaccinated at the hospital.
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials for children under the age of 12
The benefits of vaccinating children are direct like preventing rare serious pediatric Covid-19 and MIS-C but also indirect like limiting spread.