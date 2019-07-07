Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cameroon boss Clarence Seedorf says talk about future can wait after Round of 16 loss to Nigeria

Alexandria: Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf refused to speculate on his future after the defending champions crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 after Saturday's 3-2 loss to Nigeria.

Odion Ighalo scored two goals and set up Alex Iwobi for the winner as Nigeria rallied from 2-1 down after Cameroon had struck twice in quick succession through Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie before-half time in Alexandria.

"Maybe you want to give us a few days," Seedorf responded when asked his for his plans following a premature end to Cameroon's title defence.

"The first thing is I'm very sorry for the boys. They have worked really hard and played well but this is football and only one can win in the end. It's not so important my future. The important thing is what we have built until now, we've improved in many aspects on and off the pitch." he added.

"It's a group that is very united. I hope the people at home can be proud of the fighting spirit we've shown. Obviously the disappointment is really big but this is sport. This is the moment where everyone must say we are united and continue to work for the future," said Seedorf.

The former Dutch star has won just three of nine competitive games since taking over the Indomitable Lions alongside assistant Patrick Kluivert last August, and struggled to convince he is the right man for the job.

"I've enjoyed every minute I've been working with this group, being in Africa especially. And we'll see what comes in the future," Seedorf said.

"I feel disappointment obviously and also some anger because I thought we were a little bit tense in a few moments, but I have to appreciate the players have done everything they could today. It was not enough. I repeat that we will stay united and not throw away all the great work the team has done in the last months," he added.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.