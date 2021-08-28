Afghanistan's two Paralympians land in Japan, will compete at Tokyo 2020, says IPC
With the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli had been among the tens of thousands trapped and unable to leave the country. But they were evacuated last weekend.
Tokyo: Afghanistan's two Paralympic athletes have arrived in Tokyo and will compete at the Games, the International Paralympic Committee said on Saturday.
"The Afghan athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli were warmly welcomed to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Village," the IPC said in a statement.
With the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the pair had been among the tens of thousands trapped and unable to leave the country.
But they were evacuated last weekend and have been in Paris at a French sports ministry training centre, the IPC said.
"Over the last 12 days, Zakia and Hossain have continued to express their absolute desire to come and compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," said IPC chief Andrew Parsons.
Earlier this week, the IPC had said that Khudadadi and Rasouli had safely left Afghanistan but would not be competing at the Games, as the focus was on their well-being.
At the Opening Ceremony on Tuesday, the Afghan flag had featured in a symbolic fashion, carried by a volunteer.
"We always knew there was a remote chance both athletes could participate at Tokyo 2020 which is why the Afghan flag was paraded at Tuesday's Opening Ceremony," Parsons said.
"Our number one priority has and always will be the health and well-being of both athletes."
Khudadadi will compete in the women's taekwondo K44 -49kg category, which is scheduled for 2 September.
And Rasouli will run in the men's 400m T47 athletics event on 3 September, the IPC said.
also read
Paige Greco becomes Tokyo Paralympics' 1st gold winner; Ibrahim Hamadtou amazes with skills on Day 1
Here are the defining images from an enthralling opening day of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games:
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Visually impaired Paralympian hit by self-driving bus in athletes' village
Toyota, which developed the autonomous shuttle buses used in the compound, said it had suspended operation of the vehicles after the accident on Thursday afternoon.
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Afghan athletes evacuated and safe, confirms International Paralympic Committee
Afghanistan's two Paralympic athletes have been safely evacuated from the country, the International Paralympic Committee said on Wednesday, declining to specify their destination.