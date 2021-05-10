Bengaluru were to face home side Eagles FC in a play-off on Tuesday, but the Maldives government ordered them to leave Sunday for breaking pandemic guidelines set up for the visiting teams.

Colombo: Indian club Bengaluru FC have vowed strict punishments after coronavirus breaches that led to the team being ordered out of the Maldives and halted group games in the AFC Cup.

Bengaluru were to face home side Eagles FC in a play-off on Tuesday, but the Maldives government ordered them to leave Sunday for breaking pandemic guidelines set up for the visiting teams.

The Asian Football Confederation postponed AFC Cup Group D, which was due to take place in the Maldives, as a result.

The team were guilty of "unacceptable behaviour", Youth and Sports Minister Ahmed Mahloof said on Twitter, without giving further details.

"The club should leave... immediately as we can't entertain this act."

Bengaluru chief executive Parth Jindal promised that "the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff".

On behalf of @bengalurufc I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behavior of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male - the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff. We have let @AFCCup down and can only say that this will never happen again — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 9, 2021

"On behalf of Bengaluru FC I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behavior of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male," he tweeted.