AFC Champions League: Andres Iniesta sets up three goals in Vissel Kobe's victory over Johor Darul Tazim

Sports The Associated Press Feb 12, 2020 21:28:32 IST

  • Andres Iniesta released Keijiro Ogawa with a through ball in the 13th minute to give the Japanese club the lead.

  • In the second half, Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta helped in setting up Keijiro Ogawa's next two goals.

  • Kobe leads Group G ahead of Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande and South Korea's Suwon Bluewings.

Seoul: Andres Iniesta set up three goals, all scored by Keijiro Ogawa, to lead Vissel Kobe to a 5-1 win over Malaysian champions Johor Darul Tazim on Wednesday in the Asian Champions League.

AFC Champions League: Andres Iniesta sets up three goals in Vissel Kobes victory over Johor Darul Tazim

File image of Andres Iniesta. Reuters

Iniesta released Ogawa with a through ball in the 13th minute to give the Japanese club the lead, but Safawi Rasid put Johor level with a penalty. Kyogo Furuhashi restored Kobe’s lead in the first half.

In the second half, Iniesta helped in Ogawa's next two goals.

Kobe leads Group G ahead of Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande and South Korea club Suwon Bluewings. All games involving the four Chinese teams have been postponed to April and May because of the virus in the coutry.

In Group H, Japanese champion Yokohama F Marinos defeated nine-man Jeonbuk Motors 2-1.

The tournament is divided into two geographical zones until the final.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 21:28:32 IST

