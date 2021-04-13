AFC Champions League 2021: 'We are representing India on big stage', says FC Goa's Alexander Romario

FC Goa midfielder Alexander Romario Jesuraj talks about his debut season in the ISL, the disappointment of losing against Mumbai City FC, working under head coach Juan Ferrando and preparations for the upcoming AFC Champions League

After Goan boy Rowllin Borges converted his crucial penalty for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) second-leg semi-final between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, the camera made alternative cuts showing the faces of jubilation and dismay. Borges celebrated by showing and kissing the jersey badge while Tamil Nadu boy Alexander Romario Jesuraj had a stunned look on his face. A few minutes later, the camera once again panned on Romario, this time there's no stunned look anymore. He couldn't control his tears. The hands had hidden the face but he couldn't escape the camera. The grief was visible.

Romario had his dreams. He wanted to play in the ISL with the 'best club in India'. He wanted to help his team win matches. He wanted to play in the final and he wanted to lift the trophy. He did everything he could to fulfil his dreams but not all of them came true. At least for now.

"I was very upset because I thought we deserved to win the match. We thought we were the better side in both the legs and deserved to play in the final. To see our dreams getting crushed was very hard to take. I couldn't take it," Romario said to Firstpost.

"It took me time to come out of it. When it comes to football, I am very emotional. I always think about winning so yes that way I am very emotional," the midfielder said.

Romario was signed by FC Goa in 2019 on a three-year deal but did not get a chance to play for them. He was loaned out to Mohun Bagan where he was part of the team which clinched the I-League title. Before signing for FC Goa, he was playing for Chennai City FC who became I-League champions in the 2018-19 season. After experiencing back-to-back title-winning seasons, it was time to make the next move.

FC Goa chose a new manager – Juan Ferrando for the 2020-21 season. Some of their key players left the club and joined rivals Mumbai City FC and the new coach was left with the task of rebuilding the team. Despite winning trophies with his previous teams, Romario was not sure whether he'll have a part to play in Ferrando's plans. He had his doubts but managed to grab the attention of the head coach. His work rate and his attacking instincts stood out in his debut season in the ISL.

Romario played 21 times for FC Goa, clocking 1400 minutes on the pitch, scoring once and providing four assists.

"I played in a similar system when I was playing in the I-League so it helped me. I was not sure if I would feature in the main team because there was a lot of competition. Coach asked me to work on a few things, like my positioning when we didn't have the ball. He focussed on my defensive abilities which I think I have improved a lot under this coach.

"We also worked on how to create space for other players when we didn't have the ball. So that way the coach was very helpful."

The midfielder credited Ferrando for bringing a balance to his game, which was very much in line with FC Goa's new philosophy. Under Sergio Lobera, the team was known for its attacking flair and scoring plenty of goals but they were a bit one dimensional. Ferrando preached caution if it was the need of the hour but his team also impressed when they played attacking football. They finished the season fourth on the table and made it to the semi-finals.

So what was his biggest takeaway from his first season in the ISL?

"Professionalism," Romario said without taking a few seconds for his answer. "That was my biggest takeaway from my debut season in the ISL. Playing with FC Goa, I learnt a lot about professionalism in football."

After an exhaustive yet productive ISL season, FC Goa players are ready for their next challenge – facing some of the best teams from Asia in the AFC Champions League. FC Goa are the first Indian club to play in the group stage of the competition. Their opponents in Group E are Al Rayyan (Qatar), Persepolis (Iran) and Al Wahda (UAE). All the matches will take place in Goa so they will have the home advantage but it's a very tough group.

"We have prepared well. The practice matches went well. The coach has been working on different tactics and it is coming out good during our sessions. It is a strong group with top clubs from Asia. It will be a good experience for our players," Romario said.

"This is also in a way representing India on a big stage. So we will play for the badge and we will give our best," he added.

Romario said the team will not do away with their core principles because of difficult opponents, but defence is one area where they are doing a lot of work in the training sessions.

"Mentally, we have to be strong because these teams are tougher than what we face in the ISL. We have to prepare with a changed mindset and do our best within our system. I think defensively we have to be strong and we are working on it."

From I-League to ISL to AFC Champions League, Romario's journey has been stellar but he knows he still needs to work hard on his game. To improve goal-scoring abilities is top on his list of objectives and he says he's not far away from earning a national team call-up.

"As professional footballers, everybody will have the ambitions of playing for the national team. Only a few lucky ones get the chance to don the national jersey. I am working hard for that. I am confident that I will get the call-up soon," he said.