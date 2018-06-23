AFC Ajax star Justin Kluivert moves to AS Roma in the Italian Serie A for $20 million

Rome: Justin Kluivert, the son of former Barcelona and Newcastle striker Patrick, left Ajax for Roma for 17.25 million euros ($20 million) on Friday, the Serie A club announced.

The Dutch international winger penned a five-year contract with the Italian giants that runs until 30 June, 2023. "I'm feeling great. I'm at an unbelievable club and I can't wait to start," said Kluivert who made 30 league appearances for Ajax last season, scoring 10 goals.

"I think Roma is a great club for me — I think they can build me into a bigger, stronger player and I can do some nice things here."