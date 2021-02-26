Adelaide International: Iga Swiatek overcomes Jil Teichmann challenge in straight sets to reach final
Swiatek burst onto the scene last year when she won at Roland Garros, beating then world number six Sofia Kenin in the final.
Adelaide: Reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek brushed aside the challenge of Jil Teichmann to reach the final of the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive in Adelaide on Friday.
The 19-year-old Pole had too much power for her Swiss opponent, winning 6-3, 6-2 in 81 minutes to reach the third final of her career.
Swiatek, the tournament's fifth seed, said she felt comfortable on the Adelaide courts.
"I feel perfect on court," she said. "I feel really solid and that's the most important thing for me because I enjoy everything.
"I hope tomorrow I also play well."
Swiatek burst onto the scene last year when she won at Roland Garros, beating then world number six Sofia Kenin in the final.
She entered the Adelaide International ranked a career-high 18th in the world, but will rise to 16 as a result of making the final, and could reach 15 if she wins against either second seed Belinda Bencic or 16-year-old Coco Gauff.
Swiatek always looked the more likely against Teichmann, who appeared fatigued at times after a three-hour marathon quarter-final win on Thursday.
She broke Teichmann once in the first set and twice in the second to notch up an impressive win.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Australian Open 2021: Sofia Kenin's title defence ends early; Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas through to third round
Delivering 10 aces, Kanepi powered her way past the No. 4-seeded Kenin, overwhelming the 2020 champion 6-3, 6-2 in just 64 minutes
Naomi Osaka: The shy youngster who rose to become a four-time Grand Slam champion at 23
The 23-year-old's zen-like mentality and increased gravitas on and off the court have elevated her alongside Serena Williams to being the one of the most recognisable female athletes on the planet.
Australian Open 2021: Dominic Thiem stunned by Grigor Dimitrov; Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka survive
A fatigued-looking Thiem, coming off a five-set win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios, slumped in straight sets to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov who took it 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours.