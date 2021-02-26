Adelaide International: Iga Swiatek overcomes Jil Teichmann challenge in straight sets to reach final

Sports

Agence France-Presse February 26, 2021 15:26:32 IST
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann. AFP

Adelaide: Reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek brushed aside the challenge of Jil Teichmann to reach the final of the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive in Adelaide on Friday.

The 19-year-old Pole had too much power for her Swiss opponent, winning 6-3, 6-2 in 81 minutes to reach the third final of her career.

Swiatek, the tournament's fifth seed, said she felt comfortable on the Adelaide courts.

"I feel perfect on court," she said. "I feel really solid and that's the most important thing for me because I enjoy everything.

"I hope tomorrow I also play well."

Swiatek burst onto the scene last year when she won at Roland Garros, beating then world number six Sofia Kenin in the final.

She entered the Adelaide International ranked a career-high 18th in the world, but will rise to 16 as a result of making the final, and could reach 15 if she wins against either second seed Belinda Bencic or 16-year-old Coco Gauff.

Swiatek always looked the more likely against Teichmann, who appeared fatigued at times after a three-hour marathon quarter-final win on Thursday.

She broke Teichmann once in the first set and twice in the second to notch up an impressive win.

