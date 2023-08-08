After some nail-biting contests across Gujarat, the Little Giants Inter-School Championship, organised by Adani Sportsline, concluded with a grand finale in Ahmedabad on Monday. The school-level tournament for Cricket, Football, Kho-Kho and Kabaddi began on 15th July and was held in Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. It witnessed plenty of participation and great enthusiasm from talented students.

Kho Kho and Kabaddi kicked-off the event, and the curtains came down on these tightly fought tournaments at ONGC Colony in Ahmedabad on Monday.

In the first-ever Kabaddi competition for girls, Gems Genesis International School, Ahmedabad, bagged the winner’s trophy while Devasya International School, Ahmedabad, finished second. In the boys’ event, the finalists put blood and body on the line and it was Urmi School, DLSS Vadodara, who walked off as champions while Vatsalya Dham School, Surat, finished the runner-up.

Having traversed the length and breadth of the state attracting the best of talent, the Little Giants Inter-School Championship in Kho Kho was won by Vatsalyadham Madhyamik Shala, Surat, while Zenith High School was the runner-up.

The Little Giants Inter-School Championship held its first-ever cricket and football competitions this year, with the finals being held on 30th July in Ahmedabad. The turnout was fantastic, with cricketers and footballers putting their best foot forward to ensure a positive result.

Schoolchildren and parents were in attendance to cheer on the young players.

The cricket competition for boys was won by Shree Vidhyanagar School, Ahmedabad, and the runner-up was Devasya International School, Ahmedabad.

In the girls’ event, the winners were Shree Vidhyanagar School, Ahmedabad, and Devasya International School, was the runner-up. The football competition for boys was won by Lalji Mehrotra Lions School, Ahmedabad, and the runner-up was SGVP, Ahmedabad.

The Little Giants Inter-School Championship was launched in 2018 with just one sport, Kabbadi. In 2022, Kho Kho was added, with cricket and football being the latest to join the mix.

Present at the grand finale of the championship were Ram Mehar Singh, Head Coach, and V Sundaram, Assistant Coach, Gujarat Giants kabaddi team; and Anupam Goswami, CEO of Mashal Sports & League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League.

“We have seen kabaddi grow by leaps and bounds in the last decade, across the length and breadth of India. The Adani Sportsline team has gone a step further by taking it to the grassroots, and that will help bring out the best of talent from Gujarat. I am mighty impressed not only by the tournament and its standards but also the response from schools. I am confident there will be a whole lot of kabaddi players in PKL coming soon from Gujarat,” said Anupam Goswami.

“At Adani Sportsline, our primary goal is to foster a culture of sports by serving as a catalyst for its growth. However, achieving this necessitates the collaboration of all stakeholders.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming support and encouragement from schools, teachers, and parents to motivate participants in the Little Giants Championship. By reaching out to more schools, we were able to organize more events and we are committed to further expansion each year.

“The presence of esteemed individuals, such as India’s top Kabaddi coach Mr. Ram Mehar Singh, Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League Mr. Anupam Goswami, and the Mashal Sports team demonstrates the dedication of all stakeholders involved in uplifting grassroots sports,” said Satyam Trivedi, Head of Adani Sportsline.