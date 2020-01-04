You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Ace shooter Saurabh Chaudhary stamps class in National Championships with gold in men's 10m air pistol

Sports Press Trust of India Jan 04, 2020 21:34:22 IST

  • Chaudhary, who is touted as India's biggest hope for a medal in shooting in Tokyo Games, went below his recently lost world record score by just 0.1

  • Second-placed Sarabjot Singh of Haryana was well behind with a score of 243.9, while world number two Abhishek Verma settled for bronze

  • Abhishek and Sarabjot did combine to win the team gold in the event for Haryana, with Sarabjot also winning the junior men's gold for a profitable day

Bhopal: Ace shooter Saurabh Chaudhary stamped his class to win the men's 10m air pistol gold at the 63rd National Shooting Championships in Bhopal on Saturday.

Ace shooter Saurabh Chaudhary stamps class in National Championships with gold in mens 10m air pistol

File image of Saurabh Chaudhary. Reuters

The 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who is touted as India's biggest hope for a medal in shooting in Tokyo Games, went below his recently lost world record score by just 0.1, shooting a classy 246.4 to finish on top.

Second-placed Sarabjot Singh of Haryana was well behind with a score of 243.9, while world number two Abhishek Verma settled for bronze in a high-quality final.

Abhishek and Sarabjot did combine to win the team gold in the event for Haryana. Sarabjot also won the junior men's gold for a profitable day.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh picked up a clutch of golds as well.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 04, 2020 21:34:22 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores