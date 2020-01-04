Ace shooter Saurabh Chaudhary stamps class in National Championships with gold in men's 10m air pistol

Bhopal: Ace shooter Saurabh Chaudhary stamped his class to win the men's 10m air pistol gold at the 63rd National Shooting Championships in Bhopal on Saturday.

The 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who is touted as India's biggest hope for a medal in shooting in Tokyo Games, went below his recently lost world record score by just 0.1, shooting a classy 246.4 to finish on top.

Second-placed Sarabjot Singh of Haryana was well behind with a score of 243.9, while world number two Abhishek Verma settled for bronze in a high-quality final.

Abhishek and Sarabjot did combine to win the team gold in the event for Haryana. Sarabjot also won the junior men's gold for a profitable day.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh picked up a clutch of golds as well.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.