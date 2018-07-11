Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Ace boxer MC Mary Kom says she's training 'smartly' while setting sights on sixth World Championship gold

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 11, 2018 17:46:29 IST

New Delhi: Indian boxer MC Mary Kom says she has her sights set on a historic sixth World Championship crown and is training "smartly" to achieve it.

The 35-year-old had pulled out of the Asian Games due to a shoulder problem, but is expected to be back in action at the World Championships to be held in New Delhi in November.

File image of MC Mary Kom. AFP

File image of MC Mary Kom. AFP

"One thing I am certain of that if I don't get any injury and give 100 percent in my training then I definitely I can say that I am going to win the World Championship. If something in between happens then I can't say. But I am healing well," she told reporters in New Delhi.

"I am training smartly for the World Championship. Six-seven years ago we would train for two-three hours but now it is not required. We are able to do everything in an hour of training. Staying fit is very important for a comeback so I would say one should be clever with the training," she added.

Talking about the performance of the young generation of women boxers, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist said it was 'unfortunate' that the girls were not able to win medals at Gold Coast.

"The girls are training well, working hard. I want them to perform well at the Asian Games and get medals. The federation is taking initiative to see what is better for the boxers," Mary said.

Asked about her comeback and what keeps her motivated, the diminutive Manipuri said, "Winning for my country keeps me going . I don't ask myself if I can (perform) I ask why can't I?"

Being a sportsperson and a mother can be difficult and Mary, like any parent has her regrets about missing out on spending time with her children.

"My children saw the CWG and felt very happy. They were able to understand the feeling behind it. They want me to do well but miss that connection with their mother.

"Unfortunately, I am not able to give them the time but it's okay I will stay with them through life. My years of boxing will be shorter than the time I spend with them," she said.


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 17:46 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores