Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

AC Milan owner Li Yonghong faces race against time to pay off debts as prospective buyers prepare bids

Sports Reuters Jul 01, 2018 17:29:23 IST

Milan: The indebted Chinese owner of Italian soccer club AC Milan has valued the club at around $818 million and has decided against a quick sale for a much lower valuation to US television tycoon Rocco Commisso, a source said.

File image of AC Milan owner Yonghong Li shows. Reuters

File image of AC Milan owner Yonghong Li shows. Reuters

Commisso is among prospective bidders circling AC Milan, aware of the fact that its owner, Li Yonghong, is in a tight corner. Li risks losing control of the club to his creditor, US investment fund Elliott, unless he pays $37 million to Elliott by 6 July. Commisso’s bid values AC Milan at about $585 million including debt, several sources have said. Li has decided the club’s value, including debt, should be $234 million higher, a source close to the Chinese businessman said.

“This isn’t a deal that you close in three weeks,” the source said, referring to Commisso’s offer. With the offer on ice for now, Li must repay the $37 million to Elliott or else the fund manager, which helped finance his acquisition of the club, can take full ownership of the club.

The source said without elaborating that the $37 million debt and the deadline for repayment were “under control”. Commisso, owner of North American soccer team New York Cosmos, has offered to buy 70 percent of the club from Li, sources say. The Ricketts family, owner of Major League baseball team Chicago Cubs, has also expressed interest in AC Milan.

Commisso said in a statement on Friday that Li was unwilling to conclude a deal on acceptable terms in a timely manner. The statement gave no financial details on his offer. “Given the passion of Commisso for the game of football and of the ties with his native Italy, this situation is extremely unpleasant for him,” the statement said.

 Complicating the situation for Li, European soccer’s governing body banned AC Milan from next season’s Europa League competition due to its uncertain finances. Participation in European competition is a major revenue-raising opportunity. AC Milan has decided to appeal against the UEFA ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland. The court has yet to set a date for hearing the appeal.

AC Milan and Li have a total accumulated debt of $360 million towards Elliott, which lent $210 million to Li and $149 million to AC Milan to fund the acquisition of players and repay the club’s debt with banks. Commisso has offered to take on all of the debt and would invest a further $175 million for the acquisition of new players and to run the club, sources have said. He would also reimburse the $37 million owed by Li to Elliott.

His offer would leave a share of 30 percent worth some $175 million in the hands of Li, who would have by then accumulated a theoretical loss of $350 million, according to Reuters calculations based on the sources’ figures.


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 17:29 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores