You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

AC Milan approach Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn UEFA ban from Europa League

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 19, 2018 15:09:46 IST

Lausanne: AC Milan's senior executives were at the world's top sports court on Thursday fighting to overturn a European ban for breaking UEFA's financial fair play rules.

Managing director Marco Fassone, chief financial officer Valentina Montanari and a team of lawyers were set to lobby the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the Italian club's Europa League ban for the upcoming season.

The AC Milan logo is pictured on a pennant in a soccer store in downtown Milan, Italy April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo Picture Supplied by Action Images - MT1ACI14533704

AC Milan have been banned from the Europa League for breaking UEFA's financial fair play rules. Reuters

The hearing is expected to last a full day with a decision due within 24 hours, a CAS spokesperson has said.

AC Milan have spent a troubled 15 months since they were bought by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong from Silvio Berlusconi in April 2017.

The takeover was partly funded by a high-interest loan of €300 million from American hedge fund Elliott Management.

When Milan failed to make a repayment at the start of July, Elliott moved to take over, a process which is due to be ratified by club shareholders on 21 July.

The Chinese owners spent more than €200 million euros on players last summer and that, combined with the terms of the Elliott loan, triggered the interest of UEFA.

At the end of June, UEFA ruled that Milan were in breach of "the break-even requirement."

That specifically bars clubs from taking on debt to fund day-to-day obligations such as wages or transfer fees. UEFA banned the club from its competitions.

Despite the investment in players, the club finished sixth in Serie A and only qualified for the Europa League, Europe's second-tier tournament.

Fassone has blamed the club's woes on Berlusconi's management.

The seven-time European champions are the biggest club to have been punished under the fair play rules.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 15:09 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores