Abu Dhabi royal family member very close to buying English football club Derby
Derby said a deal “in principle” has been reached with Derventio Holdings Limited, which is controlled by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan. He is the cousin of the owner of Manchester City, Sheikh Mansour.
Derby: A member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family has agreed to a deal to buy English football club Derby, the second-division team where Wayne Rooney plays.
Derby said on Friday a deal “in principle” has been reached with Derventio Holdings Limited, which is controlled by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan. He is the cousin of the owner of Manchester City, Sheikh Mansour.
The purchase of the club is “expected to close very soon,” Derby said after being given the green light by the English Football League.
Derby, which is captained by the 35-year-old Rooney, is coached by former Netherlands midfielder Phillip Cocu and is in next-to-last place in the Championship after 10 games of the season.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Diogo Jota caps Liverpool's fightback to beat West Ham; Manchester City, Chelsea also claim wins
It was Liverpool's fourth successive victory since influential defender Virgil van Dijk was sidelined for several months with a serious knee injury suffered against Everton.
Premier League: Diogo Jota inspires Liverpool's comeback win over Sheffield United; Manchester United, Chelsea share points
Jurgen Klopp's champions, without injured defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk, are now unbeaten in 62 Premier League home games at Anfield but had to dig deep after falling behind to an early penalty scored by Sander Berge.
Phil Foden recalled by England, but Mason Greenwood remains in exile for protocol breach
England coach Gareth Southgate left the youngsters out of his squad for October's matches as punishment and branded their behaviour in the midst of the pandemic as "unacceptable".