Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: ‘Epic F1 season!!’, Twitter goes wild after Verstappen beats Hamilton in thrilling title showdown
Hamilton and Verstappen started side-by-side for one final trip around Yas Marina Circuit and the British driver surged to the lead. Verstappen stalked him through the first four turns then made his pass in turn five and pulled away in his Red Bull
Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion.
Hamilton was cruising past Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles Sunday in a race he controlled until Nicholas Latifi crashed with five laps remaining. F1 sent out the safety car for a cleanup and resumed the race with one lap remaining.
Hamilton and Verstappen started side-by-side for one final trip around Yas Marina Circuit and the British driver surged to the lead. Verstappen stalked him through the first four turns then made his pass in turn five and pulled away in his Red Bull.
It was a fitting end to a season that saw the two contenders go wheel-to-wheel in over 22 races, spanning four continents, and arrive in Abu Dhabi tied in the championship standings. It marked the first time the contenders were equal at the season finale since 1974.
But Hamilton had the race well under control until the Latifi crash.
“Oh my God!” Verstappen screamed over his radio.
“You are the world champion! The world champion!” screamed back Red Bull boss Christian Horner.
“Let's do this for another 10 or 15 years!” Verstappen replied.
Red Bull won its first F1 title since 2013; Mercedes had won every championship since.
Multiple rival drivers headed to the grid to congratulate Verstappen as Hamilton sat motionless inside his Mercedes. The defeat ended his reign of four consecutive titles and denied Hamilton a chance to pass Schumacher as best all-time in F1.
“Congratulations to Max and to his team, I think he did an amazing job this year,” Hamilton said to close what had become a bitter rivalry this season between Mercedes and Red Bull.
Hamilton received a long hug in the garage from his father, who then went to the garage and hugged both Verstappen and Verstappen's father. Jos Verstappen was himself a former F1 driver and raised his 24-year-old son to become a world champion.
Mission accomplished.
Here's how the F1 community on Twitter reacted to the dramatic conclusion to the 2021 season:
WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAATTTTTTTTTT!!!!!
— Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) December 12, 2021
There are no words. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 12, 2021
A title battle we will never forget
Thank you#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aDYvg00KuQ
— Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021
Epic F1 season!! — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) December 12, 2021
What an ending to this epic season #F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/qVyizPlCWd
— Troll Sports (@TroIISports) December 12, 2021
What on earth have we just witnessed!!! Could never ever have predicted that - even with 10 laps to go. #AbuDhabiGP #SkyF1 #F1Finale pic.twitter.com/fsIeG1IqUe — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) December 12, 2021
With inputs from AP
also read
With Hamilton and Verstappen neck and neck, F1 holds its breath ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Back in July Verstappen had built up a cosy 32-point lead but the momentum is now back at Mercedes with Hamilton driving like a man with an unprecedented eighth world championship in his sights.
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton faces final reckoning as history beckons and threatens
Hamilton could be dethroned by a pugnacious young pretender, who may be his nemesis, or set for a magnificent record with an eighth title when he competes with Max Verstappen at a much-modified Yas Marina Circuit.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Five key moments of thrilling 'wheel-to-wheel' 2021 F1 season
The title chase went to the final race with the two drivers locked on the same number of points, the first time that had happened since 1974