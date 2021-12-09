Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Formula 1 2021 draws to a close.

Now is the time to tune into Formula One, just in case you've been sleeping on the most spectacular season in decades.

After 21 races, the championship battle is tied as F1 screams into its title-deciding season finale in Abu Dhabi. It's the first time since 1974 the championship leaders have been level going into their final Sunday drive, which will be a head-to-head battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

First driver across the finish line will be crowned champion.

A Hamilton title would be his record eighth championship, breaking a tie with F1 legend Michael Schumacher. A win for Verstappen would be his first title, a crowning achievement his taskmaster father, Jos, never achieved in his own F1 career, which included a stint as Schumacher's teammate.

The producers of Drive to Survive, the Netflix docuseries that has helped F1 explode in popularity the last few years, must be salivating over the final script. Few would have predicted such a compelling final act to this sensational season.

Here's all you need to know about the winner-takes-all Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix main race will take place on 12 December, 2021.

What time does the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race start?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race will begin at 6.30 pm IST.

What is the venue for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit.

How can I watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD channels. Fans can also LIVE stream the race on Disney + Hotstar.

With inputs from AP