You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

'Absolute trash!' Twitter slams Martin Solveig's request for women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg to twerk

Sports FP Sports Dec 04, 2018 12:44:43 IST

Olympique Lyonnais and Norway forward Ada Hegerberg won the inaugural Ballon d'Or award for the best player in women's football on Monday but the moment was tarnished when DJ Martin Solveig asked her to 'twerk' after receiving the prize.

Hegerberg, who helped lead Lyon to win the Women's Champions League last season, looked embarrassed and answered "no" after Solveig asked her in French to do the provocative dance.

"You've seen that I prepared a little celebration for (France forward) Kylian (Mbappe) so we said we're going to do something similar. Do you know how to twerk?" said French DJ Solveig who co-hosted the awards with David Ginola.

Hegerberg played down the incident

"He (Solveig) came to me afterwards and was really sad that it went that way. I didn't really think about it at the time to be honest. I didn't really consider it sexual harassment or anything at the moment," she told the BBC.

Arsenal centre-back and Ireland international Louise Quinn told Reuters: "It just shows that people just come out with these questions or comments without giving it a second thought, and it must change.

"Women's football is taking huge strides and questions and comments like this take away from those strides we have taken. Instead of the attention going to a world-class player for her talent it will all be about Solveig's question."

Hegerberg earlier spoke of her pride in winning the award and said she hoped it would motivate young female players.

"Being historical and the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or is a huge moment in my life," she added.

Naturally, Twitter was quick to slam Solveig for his sexist question tarnishing a historic moment for Hegerberg and women's football.

With inputs from Reuters


Updated Date: Dec 04, 2018 12:44 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories




Cricket Scores