'Absolute trash!' Twitter slams Martin Solveig's request for women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg to twerk

Olympique Lyonnais and Norway forward Ada Hegerberg won the inaugural Ballon d'Or award for the best player in women's football on Monday but the moment was tarnished when DJ Martin Solveig asked her to 'twerk' after receiving the prize.

Hegerberg, who helped lead Lyon to win the Women's Champions League last season, looked embarrassed and answered "no" after Solveig asked her in French to do the provocative dance.

"You've seen that I prepared a little celebration for (France forward) Kylian (Mbappe) so we said we're going to do something similar. Do you know how to twerk?" said French DJ Solveig who co-hosted the awards with David Ginola.

Hegerberg played down the incident

"He (Solveig) came to me afterwards and was really sad that it went that way. I didn't really think about it at the time to be honest. I didn't really consider it sexual harassment or anything at the moment," she told the BBC.

Arsenal centre-back and Ireland international Louise Quinn told Reuters: "It just shows that people just come out with these questions or comments without giving it a second thought, and it must change.

"Women's football is taking huge strides and questions and comments like this take away from those strides we have taken. Instead of the attention going to a world-class player for her talent it will all be about Solveig's question."

Hegerberg earlier spoke of her pride in winning the award and said she hoped it would motivate young female players.

"Being historical and the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or is a huge moment in my life," she added.

Naturally, Twitter was quick to slam Solveig for his sexist question tarnishing a historic moment for Hegerberg and women's football.

Imagine winning the first EVER women's Ballon d'Or. Then giving an unbelievable speech about how big this is for women's football. Then asking little girls to believe in themselves. THEN being asked to twerk. Fuck off dude. pic.twitter.com/MkbL5KZalD — Frances Silva (@fasilva11) December 3, 2018

Congratulations to Norwegian forward @AdaStolsmo on becoming the first winner of the Women’s Ballon d’Or! As for the ‘presenter’ asking you to twerk live on TV? ‍♀️ Looks like we have a new Idiot of the Day!

pic.twitter.com/GfAD2Ft6BH — AS Roma Women (@ASRomaWomen) December 3, 2018

You made the winner of the first ever women's Ballon Dor feel very uncomfortable during what was meant to be HER moment. The moment she made history. The moment she worked all her life for. What a low apology. https://t.co/HsG8pubHHc — Jasmina Schweimler (@JasSchweimler) December 3, 2018

“She told me she understood it was a joke.” Every woman in the world: https://t.co/ANf3zyEgMI — Sarah Shephard (@SarahShepSport) December 3, 2018

Andy Murray on women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg being asked to twerk on stage tonight... pic.twitter.com/XWhchKnWvW — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) December 3, 2018

Absolute trash: French DJ Martin Solveig asks Ada Hegerberg to twerk after receiving the first women's Ballon d'Or award. (Love her response, though.) This is the crap female athletes deal with on a daily basis around the world.pic.twitter.com/y2TLe3v4u9 — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) December 3, 2018

First female ballon d'or winner for best women's footballer asked if she can twerk on stage while collecting the reward. Absolute disgrace that. No place for blatant sexism in the sport I love. — Paddy Galloway (@PaddyG96) December 3, 2018

Martin Solveig really asked Ada Hegerberg, the first ever Ballon D'Or winner, to twerk. The absolute disrespect bruh. pic.twitter.com/Mtc5DBjS7a — A West (@ayyy_west) December 3, 2018

Today was a groundbreaking day in the world of football as #AdaHegerberg was awarded the first ever women’s ballon d’or. It was also another staunch reminder of how much work has to be done to combat misogyny after a creep asked her to twerk on stage. What a tool. — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) December 3, 2018

I think the bigger question here is, why is a washed up French DJ presenting a prestigious award for women’s football? — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 3, 2018

We twerk for no man pic.twitter.com/1p0AJBOPiZ — Unusual Efforts (@UnusualEfforts) December 3, 2018

