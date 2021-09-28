As the Indian shooter turns 39 today, wishes from all across the world poured in for India’s Olympic star.

India's shooting legend Abhinav Bindra is celebrating his 39th birthday today, on 28 September. He has made a special place in sporting history after winning India's first individual gold medal at the Olympics.

He won the medal in men's 10m air rifle at Beijing Olympics 2008 and ended India's excruciating wait for individual gold at the mega event.

Born on 28 September, 1982 in Dehradun, Bindra was inspired by shooters he saw on television. His sporting career includes a World Championship gold and multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

Through his long sporting career, Bindra was honoured with many national awards. He was awarded the Arjuna in the year 2000 when he was just 18-years-old. He was also given the country's highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2001. He was then 19-years-old.

As the years passed, Bindra was made an honorary Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Territorial Army in the year 2011. Moreover, Bindra's autobiography titled ‘A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold’, co-written with Rohit Brijnath, was released in October, 2011 by the then Union Sports Minister Ajay Maken.

As the Indian shooter turns 39 today, wishes from all across the world poured in for India’s Olympic star.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari took to his social media handle and sent his wishes to the Gold Medallist.

Birthday greetings to the Gold Medalist Indian Athlete Shri @Abhinav_Bindra ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 28, 2021

The former chief minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh too wished Bindra on his birthday. He hoped that the Indian shooter would continue to serve and inspire sportspersons in the country.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @Abhinav_Bindra. May you continue to serve the nation in your unique way & inspire many more sportspersons in the years to come. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

Maharashtra's Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad too posted her wishes for the gold medallist. She called him a true role model for the youth and asked him to keep inspiring the people in the world.

Happy Birthday @Abhinav_Bindra Sir! You are an Inspiration to million of Athletes like me. Whish you good health and Happiness always 😇🇮🇳#abhinavbindra pic.twitter.com/96XF2biRx1 — Anish Bhanwala (@anish__bhanwala) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, another Indian pistol shooter Anish Bhanwala wished Bindra on his special day. He termed Bindra to be an inspiration to millions of athletes like him and wished the star good health and happiness.

Happy Birthday @Abhinav_Bindra Sir! You are an Inspiration to million of Athletes like me. Whish you good health and Happiness always 😇🇮🇳#abhinavbindra pic.twitter.com/96XF2biRx1 — Anish Bhanwala (@anish__bhanwala) September 28, 2021

Here are more reactions:

Dear @Abhinav_Bindra, Thank you for being the perfect representation of an Olympic champion and a true-blue flagbearer of sports. The fire ignited by your 'one shot at history' at Beijing 2008 continues to burn bright in the hearts of young Indian athletes! Warmest Regards! pic.twitter.com/O2yANqH9w1 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 28, 2021

Surviving a commando course, shooting in a marriage hall to simulate the stadium at Beijing, just some of the myriad things that @Abhinav_Bindra did to prepare himself for 2008.

'A Shot At History' should be essential reading for everyone in Indian sport.

Happy Birthday Champion pic.twitter.com/wA0Lf4FKEp — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 28, 2021

A very happy birthday to the great @Abhinav_Bindra who showed us it can be done! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 28, 2021

Thank you for your letter soo well written @Abhinav_Bindra and a very happy birthday to you too. Today is your birthday Have a blessed year ahead. https://t.co/5h59MzBNvB — ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) September 28, 2021