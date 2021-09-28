Abhinav Bindra turns 39: Nitin Gadkari and others send birthday wishes to India's Olympic hero
As the Indian shooter turns 39 today, wishes from all across the world poured in for India’s Olympic star.
India's shooting legend Abhinav Bindra is celebrating his 39th birthday today, on 28 September. He has made a special place in sporting history after winning India's first individual gold medal at the Olympics.
He won the medal in men's 10m air rifle at Beijing Olympics 2008 and ended India's excruciating wait for individual gold at the mega event.
Born on 28 September, 1982 in Dehradun, Bindra was inspired by shooters he saw on television. His sporting career includes a World Championship gold and multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.
Through his long sporting career, Bindra was honoured with many national awards. He was awarded the Arjuna in the year 2000 when he was just 18-years-old. He was also given the country's highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2001. He was then 19-years-old.
As the years passed, Bindra was made an honorary Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Territorial Army in the year 2011. Moreover, Bindra's autobiography titled ‘A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold’, co-written with Rohit Brijnath, was released in October, 2011 by the then Union Sports Minister Ajay Maken.
As the Indian shooter turns 39 today, wishes from all across the world poured in for India’s Olympic star.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari took to his social media handle and sent his wishes to the Gold Medallist.
Birthday greetings to the Gold Medalist Indian Athlete Shri @Abhinav_Bindra ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life.
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 28, 2021
The former chief minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh too wished Bindra on his birthday. He hoped that the Indian shooter would continue to serve and inspire sportspersons in the country.
Wishing you a very happy birthday @Abhinav_Bindra. May you continue to serve the nation in your unique way & inspire many more sportspersons in the years to come.
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021
Maharashtra's Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad too posted her wishes for the gold medallist. She called him a true role model for the youth and asked him to keep inspiring the people in the world.
Happy Birthday @Abhinav_Bindra Sir! You are an Inspiration to million of Athletes like me. Whish you good health and Happiness always 😇🇮🇳#abhinavbindra pic.twitter.com/96XF2biRx1
— Anish Bhanwala (@anish__bhanwala) September 28, 2021
Meanwhile, another Indian pistol shooter Anish Bhanwala wished Bindra on his special day. He termed Bindra to be an inspiration to millions of athletes like him and wished the star good health and happiness.
Happy Birthday @Abhinav_Bindra Sir! You are an Inspiration to million of Athletes like me. Whish you good health and Happiness always 😇🇮🇳#abhinavbindra pic.twitter.com/96XF2biRx1
— Anish Bhanwala (@anish__bhanwala) September 28, 2021
Here are more reactions:
Dear @Abhinav_Bindra,
Thank you for being the perfect representation of an Olympic champion and a true-blue flagbearer of sports. The fire ignited by your 'one shot at history' at Beijing 2008 continues to burn bright in the hearts of young Indian athletes!
Warmest Regards! pic.twitter.com/O2yANqH9w1
— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 28, 2021
Surviving a commando course, shooting in a marriage hall to simulate the stadium at Beijing, just some of the myriad things that @Abhinav_Bindra did to prepare himself for 2008.
'A Shot At History' should be essential reading for everyone in Indian sport.
Happy Birthday Champion pic.twitter.com/wA0Lf4FKEp
— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 28, 2021
A very happy birthday to the great @Abhinav_Bindra who showed us it can be done!
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 28, 2021
Thank you for your letter soo well written @Abhinav_Bindra and a very happy birthday to you too. Today is your birthday Have a blessed year ahead. https://t.co/5h59MzBNvB
— ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) September 28, 2021
Many happy returns of the day to a sports icon who is (deservedly) becoming one of the most respected voices on the global sporting circuit. You remain an inspiration to all of us, @Abhinav_Bindra As the Vulcans would say : Live Long And Prosper.
— Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) September 28, 2021
also read
My comments asking farmers to move protests to Delhi or Haryana given ‘political twist’: Punjab CM
Amarinder Singh on Monday had urged farmers to spare Punjab from their protests against the farm laws and advised them to shift their sit-in venues to Delhi borders or in Haryana
From Sunil Jakhar to Navjot Singh Sidhu, probable faces for Punjab CM post after Amarinder's exit
Former Punjab President Sunil Jakhar has emerged as a frontrunner amid reports that the party wants to project a non Sikh chief ministerial face ahead of polls to counter AAP which is gaining ground in the state
US keen on transferring its capital to India from China, says Nitin Gadkari
'They want to support us with their technology and capital for the progress and development of India,' said the BJP leader in Nagpur