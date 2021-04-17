Abhinav Bindra condemns Yogeshwar Dutt over support of Kumbh Mela, says wrestler is 'failing' sports community

Dutt tweeted in support of the scores of people that attended celebrations of the religious event on 14 April, saying, 'no one in the Kumbh Mela is reaching there illegally, people are following all protocols, no one is spitting at the security and medical staff, no one is running away after hiding from the administration.'

Indian shooting legend Abhinav Bindra on Saturday condemned fellow Olympic medal winner Yogeshwar Dutt for the wrestler's tweet about devotees at the Kumbh Mela.

On 14 April, Dutt had tweeted in support of the scores of people that attended celebrations of the religious event, saying, "No one in the Kumbh Mela is reaching there illegally, people are following all protocols, no one is spitting at the security and medical staff, no one is running away after hiding from the administration."

His tweet also appeared to reference the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in March 2020 that was widely criticised for flouting COVID-19 regulations.

Athletes r knownto keep their eye on the ball,their focus unwavering &to not get distracted by wht is most important at this time-saving lives,finding curesTHAT can work &showing compassion &empathy4those who r loosing loved ones.U r failing the entire sports community with this — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 17, 2021

On Saturday, Bindra replied to the tweet, saying, "Athletes are known to keep their eye on the ball, their focus unwavering and to not get distracted by what is most important at this time — saving lives, finding cures THAT can work and showing compassion and empathy for those who are losing loved ones."

"You are failing the entire sports community with this," he added.

Bindra, India's only individual Olympic gold medallist to date, also questioned the logic behind allowing the Kumbh Mela to be held at all in another reply to Dutt's tweet. "Should the Khumb Mela even be held while an infectious pandemic lays waste to india? A virus does not discriminate between religions (sic)."