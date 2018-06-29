Abhimanyu barely deems that worth typing about

This was one of the group stage matches I was most looking forward to: two talented but erratic sides facing off. If only they had faced each other in more competitive circumstances. Maybe they would have played their first teams. Maybe they would if cared. Maybe I would have cared. I stayed up rather late to watch this game, and I can only think of two or three moments that were worth watching. This was lackadaisical and insipid dross just like France vs Denmark.

I was actually supporting Belgium, and think they deserve to win thanks to what was certainly a wonderful goal from Januzaj, who I had entirely forgotten about after he left Man United. I am rambling badly, I know, because I can barely stay awake. Let me just say I did not have this problem the night of Spain vs Morocco.

Anyway, let's hope the Round of 16 is decidedly more exciting than that was. At least the teams will have something to play for.