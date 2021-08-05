'A very special call': After hockey bronze at Tokyo Olympics, PM dials Team India | Watch
PM Modi spoke to Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and head coach Graham Reid, wishing them on winning the bronze medal at Tokyo Games.
Indian men's hockey team ended the 41-year medal drought on Thursday with a 5-4 win over Germany in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.
The bronze medal, 41 years after they last won gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics has been a welcome relief for a country that once dominated the Hockey world and won eight gold medals at the Summer Games but had to experience the lowest of the lows in the sport in past few decades.
With the team making the whole nation proud with the victory in Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up the captain and other staff to congratulate them on the famous win.
He spoke to skipper Manpreet Singh, head coach Graham Reid and assistant coach Piyush Dubey, congratulating the team for bringing home the bronze medal.
During their conversation, Manpreet thanked the PM for his support to the team.
A Very Special Call
from Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi ji.
Listen in 👇🏼#TeamIndia Men’s Hockey 🏑 pic.twitter.com/7o69MG3c25
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2021
PM had also taken to Twitter to congratulate the team immediately after the win. "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team," he posted through his personal handle.
Meanwhile, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has also spoken to the Indian hockey team over the telephone and congratulated them for the victory. The Odisha government has provided a lot of support to Indian hockey in the last few years including sponsoring the men's and women's teams.
Patnaik also shared his wishes on Twitter where he posted: "Brilliant in Blue. Congratulations Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future."
Brilliant in Blue 👏 Congratulations Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future. #Cheer4India @thehockeyindia — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 5, 2021
