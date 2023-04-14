Comedy as a genre is the first thing you will opt for if one is sad, happy, angry, or nervous. A skillfully-crafted comedy film can tickle the bone of even the most somber person in the room. Kunal Khemu has been consistently serving such laughter and hilarious mood-lifters to entertain us with his humorous characters in films like Golmaal, Lootcase, and now with his latest film Kanjoos Makhichoos on ZEE5. The audience has been loving Kunal’s character Jamnaprasad, who is a middle-classman known for his penny-pinching habits. Everything about this film, from the eccentric dialogues to the perfect comic timing promises to deliver amusement.

Let’s have a look at 5 light-hearted moments from the film that had us rolling over with laughter:

The movie has shown the Pandey family being stingy and trying to save money at every step, but Jamnaprasad Pandey has crossed all boundaries of miserly behaviour. Right from buying 10 pieces of bhindi per meal for his family, or using one essence stick for a month to trying to squeeze out the last blob of toothpaste from the tube using a belan, he tries to save money on anything and everything!

Just like any other wife, Jamnaprasad’s wife has demands about using branded cosmetics. On being confronted by his wife to buy her one lipstick which is worth Rs. 500, he very sarcastically avoids it by saying he can get her the same one for Rs. 15 from the local market.

Jamnaprasad has a hysterically crafty solutions for every problem he or his family face. When his father complains about his phone display not working, he suggests a hack saying, “Jiska phone ata he unko unka naam pucho phir baat karna shuru karo”, just to save some money on the repair cost.

After Jamnaprasand’s parents went missing for more than 25 days because of the natural calamity during their trip to ‘chaar-dham’, he goes to the government official Yadav (played by Raju Srivastav), who tells him that in such cases it’s highly likely for people involved to be dead. He loses his cool and slaps Yadav, but the reaction in return was extremely unexpected in the related situation! Instead of being angry, Yadav gives a hilarious response, saying that even his father has never given him a ‘kantap’ of such intensity! Well, we found that very hilarious and we are sure you will find it too when you watch the film!

There is also a scene in the film where Jamnaprasad’s son asks him about why they bathe by the riverbank despite having a bathroom at home. He tackles the question in a witty way.

