Commonwealth Games 2018: Full schedule of events of Indian athletes on Day 6 of event

Two first-time gold medals from the men's table tennis team and the mixed badminton team, shooter Jitu Rai's triumph with a meet record and a medal each from Pardeep Singh, Om Mitharwal, Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela took India to the third position in the medal table at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast on Monday.

While the men's table tennis team, spearheaded by Achanta Sharath Kamal, thrashed Nigeria 3-0 in the final, the mixed badminton team outplayed three-time defending champions Malaysia 3-1 in the final, as India overtook Canada in the medal table with 19 medals in total, including 10 gold. India is behind hosts Australia (106 medals) and England (63 medals).

Among other success stories, Manish Kaushik and Gaurav Solanki entered the quarter-finals, while high jumper Tejaswin Shankar and sprinter Muhammed Anas entered the finals on a day mixed day for the athletics contingent.

Following is India's schedule on Day 6 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

Shooting

Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification

Gagan Narang (4:30 IST)

Chain Singh

Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision

Annu Singh (4:30 IST)

Heena Sidhu

Hockey

Men Pool B

India vs Malaysia (5:00 IST)

Women Pool A

India vs South Africa (15:00 IST)

Squash

Women's Doubles Pool C

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal vs Pakistan's Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar (6:30 IST)

Mixed Doubles Pool E

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal Vs Guyana's Fung-A-Fat Mary and Khalil Jason-Ray (8:45 IST)

Mixed Doubles Pool E

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal vs Pakistan's Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam (14:15 IST)

Mixed Doubles Pool H

Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Sandhu Pal Vs Cayman Islands' Laing Caroline and Kelly Jacob (15:45 IST)

Athletics

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

Ayyasamy Dharun (6:45 IST)

Women's 400m Semifinal 1

Hima Das (16:46 IST)

Men's 400m Final

Muhammed Anas Yahiya (17:18 IST)

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Group 2

Vaishnavi Sutar vs Canada's Stephanie Chan (9:00 IST)

Women's Singles Group 1

Maitreyee Sarkar vs Australia's Melissa Tapper (12:00 IST)

Boxing

Men's 46-49kg Quarterfinal 4

Amit vs Scotland's Aqeel Ahmed (9:17 IST)

Men's 91kg Quarterfinal 1

Naman Tanwar vs Samoa's Frank Masoe (10:32 IST)

Men's 56kg Quarterfinal 4

Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Zambia's Everisto Mulenga (14:47 IST)

Men's 69kg Quarterfinal 3

Manoj Kumar vs Terry Nickolas (15:32 IST)

Men's +91kg Quarterfinal 2

Satish Kumar vs Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul (16:17 IST)

Swimming

Women's S8 50m Freestyle Heat 1

Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap (S8) (6:35 IST)

Lawn Bowl

Men's Singles Section A - Round 3

Krishna Xalxo vs Fijji's Arun Kumar (4:31 IST)

Women's Pairs Section A - Round 2

India vs Jersey

Men's Singles Section A - Round 4

Krishna Xalxo vs Jamaica's Andrew Newell (7:30 IST)

Women's Pairs Section A - Round 3

India vs Northern Ireland (7:30 IST)

Women's Triples Section A - Round 3

India vs Australia (11:31 IST)

Men's Fours Section B - Round 2

India vs Botswana (14:47 IST).

With inputs from Agencies