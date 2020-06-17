23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams says she 'cannot wait to return' to US Open

New York: Serena Williams is planning to play in the 2020 US Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said in a video shown during the US Tennis Association's tournament presentation Wednesday that she “cannot wait to return” to New York for the major championship she has won six times.

The 38-year-old American was the runner-up in Flushing Meadows each of the past two years.

The US Open normally is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of each season. It will be held without spectators from 31 August to 13 September, making it be the second major of 2020, following the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.

The French Open was postponed from May because of the coronavirus pandemic and currently is scheduled to start a week after the US Open ends. Wimbledon was cancelled altogether for the first time since World War II in 1945.