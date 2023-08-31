2023 Zurich Diamond League, Highlights: Neeraj finishes second with 85.71m throw; Sreesankar fifth in long jump

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finished second in men's javelin throw, while Sreeshankar finished fifth in men's long jump.

FP Sports Last Updated:September 01, 2023 01:40:38 IST
Auto refresh feeds
2023 Zurich Diamond League, Highlights: Neeraj finishes second with 85.71m throw; Sreesankar fifth in long jump

India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the men's javelin throw final at the World Championships. Reuters

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Sept 01, 2023 - 01:37 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this coverage of the Zurich Diamond League meet. We hope you enjoyed our LIVE coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye and good night! 

Sept 01, 2023 - 01:34 (IST)

Men's long jump, final standings 

Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) - 8.20m

Tajay Clarke (Jamaica) - 8.07m

Jarrion Lawson (USA) - 8.05m

Radek Juska (Czech Republic) - 8.04m

Murali Sreeshankar (India) - 7.99m

Simon Ehammer (Switzerland) - 7.97m

Williams Williams (USA) - 7.81m

Sept 01, 2023 - 01:33 (IST)

Men's javelin throw, final standings 

Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) - 85.86m

Neeraj Chopra (India) - 85.71m

Julian Weber (Germany) - 85.04m

Oliver Helander (Finland) - 83.65m

Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania) - 81.62m

Anderson Peters (Grenada) - 81.01m

Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) - 79.93m

Andrian Mardare (Moldova) - 79.13m

Sept 01, 2023 - 01:32 (IST)

Diamond League LIVE

Meanwhile, Murali Sreeshankar finishes in fifth place with a best jump of 7.99m in men's long jump.  Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou is the winner with a jump of 8.20m

Sept 01, 2023 - 01:24 (IST)

Diamond League LIVE 

Vadlejch with a foul throw in the final round. He still leads with a throw of 85.86, and goes onto win it eventually. Neeraj is next up, and he finishes with a throw of 85.71, narrowly missing out on Vadlejch's score. Neeraj will finish second, after Julian Weber finishes with a throw of 84.92 in his final attempt. Weber will finish third. 

Sept 01, 2023 - 01:10 (IST)

Diamond League LIVE 

Neeraj Chopra with a foul throw in the penultimate round of the javelin throw event. Neeraj, along with Weber and Vadlejch will get an extra attempt each. 

Sept 01, 2023 - 00:57 (IST)

Diamond League LIVE 

Woah! What a throw from Neeraj! The 25-year-old comes back with a throw of 85.22m to jump to second place. This was his fourth round throw. 

Sept 01, 2023 - 00:56 (IST)

Diamond League LIVE 

Julian Weber extends his lead in men;s havelin throw with an attempt of 85.04m. That;s the first throw that has surpassed the 85m mark this time around. 

Sept 01, 2023 - 00:54 (IST)

Diamond League LIVE 

Sreeshankar is down to third after four rounds, with his best attempt of 7.99m that came in his very first one. 

Sept 01, 2023 - 00:46 (IST)

Diamond League LIVE 

Sreeshankar jumps a total of 7.93m in his fifth round. 

Load More

Preview: Neeraj Chopra, India’s ace javelin thrower, will be looking to continue his dominance when the 2023 Zurich Diamond League gets underway in Switzerland on Thursday.

Neeraj is coming off victory in the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, where he threw a best of 88.17m. With the throw, he also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he will look to defend the Olympic gold that he won in Tokyo.

Neeraj is eyeing to breach the 90m mark in Zurich.

“The World Championships was challenging for me but I was very prepared from my mind. I was thinking, ok I have a little bit of problem but I changed my technique with my right leg. The World Championships was hard. Not only on the body but also on the mind. Because in my country, there are so many people. Too much pressure. The World Championships was the only gold medal I didn’t have before. I just have the 90m mark now,” Chopra said.

Also in action will be long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who will be looking to put away a disappointing performance at the World Championships in Hungary.

Neeraj, meanwhile, will be hoping to qualify for the Diamond League final in Eugene, later in September.

Published on: August 31, 2023 23:53:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

Neeraj Chopra: From Olympic gold to history at Worlds, exploring the Indian athlete's glittering journey
Sports

Neeraj Chopra: From Olympic gold to history at Worlds, exploring the Indian athlete's glittering journey

Neeraj Chopra, who already has an Olympic gold medal, on Sunday became the first-ever Indian athlete to win gold at the World Championships.

Watch: Neeraj Chopra's history-making throw at World Athletics Championships
Sports

Watch: Neeraj Chopra's history-making throw at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra stamped his mark on the javelin final early on with his winning throw coming in the second round.

World Athletics Championships: 'Gold for our diamond', netizens hail Neeraj Chopra's historic feat in Budapest
Sports

World Athletics Championships: 'Gold for our diamond', netizens hail Neeraj Chopra's historic feat in Budapest

Two years since he won India's maiden Olympic gold in athletics, ace javelin thrower Chopra ended the country's four-decade wait for gold in any discipline on Monday with a throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt.