That's all we have for you from this coverage of the Zurich Diamond League meet. We hope you enjoyed our LIVE coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye and good night!
2023 Zurich Diamond League, Highlights: Neeraj finishes second with 85.71m throw; Sreesankar fifth in long jump
Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finished second in men's javelin throw, while Sreeshankar finished fifth in men's long jump.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Men's javelin throw, final standings
Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) - 85.86m
Neeraj Chopra (India) - 85.71m
Julian Weber (Germany) - 85.04m
Oliver Helander (Finland) - 83.65m
Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania) - 81.62m
Anderson Peters (Grenada) - 81.01m
Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) - 79.93m
Andrian Mardare (Moldova) - 79.13m
Diamond League LIVE
Vadlejch with a foul throw in the final round. He still leads with a throw of 85.86, and goes onto win it eventually. Neeraj is next up, and he finishes with a throw of 85.71, narrowly missing out on Vadlejch's score. Neeraj will finish second, after Julian Weber finishes with a throw of 84.92 in his final attempt. Weber will finish third.
Preview: Neeraj Chopra, India’s ace javelin thrower, will be looking to continue his dominance when the 2023 Zurich Diamond League gets underway in Switzerland on Thursday.
Neeraj is coming off victory in the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, where he threw a best of 88.17m. With the throw, he also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he will look to defend the Olympic gold that he won in Tokyo.
Neeraj is eyeing to breach the 90m mark in Zurich.
“The World Championships was challenging for me but I was very prepared from my mind. I was thinking, ok I have a little bit of problem but I changed my technique with my right leg. The World Championships was hard. Not only on the body but also on the mind. Because in my country, there are so many people. Too much pressure. The World Championships was the only gold medal I didn’t have before. I just have the 90m mark now,” Chopra said.
Also in action will be long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who will be looking to put away a disappointing performance at the World Championships in Hungary.
Neeraj, meanwhile, will be hoping to qualify for the Diamond League final in Eugene, later in September.
also read
Neeraj Chopra: From Olympic gold to history at Worlds, exploring the Indian athlete's glittering journey
Neeraj Chopra, who already has an Olympic gold medal, on Sunday became the first-ever Indian athlete to win gold at the World Championships.
Watch: Neeraj Chopra's history-making throw at World Athletics Championships
Neeraj Chopra stamped his mark on the javelin final early on with his winning throw coming in the second round.
World Athletics Championships: 'Gold for our diamond', netizens hail Neeraj Chopra's historic feat in Budapest
Two years since he won India's maiden Olympic gold in athletics, ace javelin thrower Chopra ended the country's four-decade wait for gold in any discipline on Monday with a throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt.