2023 World Athletics Championships: Indians in action on Day 1, time in IST, live streaming information
World Athletics Championships gets underway on 19 August with nine Indians set to be in action on the opening day.
World Athletics Championships will get underway on 19 August in Budapest with nine Indians in action on the opening day. The day gets going with the men’s 20km race walk which features Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht.
The morning session in Hungary also includes qualifying sessions which will see the participation of Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable in the men’s 3000m steeplechase and Shaili Singh in women’s long jump.
Later, in the evening session, Ajay Kumar Saroj will be in contention in the 1500m heats. Also in action will be the trio of Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhose Paul in men’s triple jump.
Indians on Day 1 of World Athletics Championships 2023:
Men’s 20km race walk – Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh (12:20 PM IST)
Men’s 3000m steeplechase Heat 1 – Avinash Sable (3:05 PM IST)
Women’s Long Jump Qualification Group B – Shaili Singh (3:55 PM IST)
Men’s 1500m Heats 3 – Anuj Kumar Saroj (10:50 PM IST)
Men’s Triple Jump Qualification Group A – Abdulla Aboobacker (11:07 PM IST)
Men’s Triple Jump Qualification Group B – Praveen Chithravel, Eldhose Paul (11:07 PM IST)
Where to watch
The World Athletics Championships will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.
