2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2: India drawn alongside hosts Qatar in Group E of Asian Qualifiers

Kuala Lumpur: The Asian Qualifiers draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 have just concluded. India were drawn alongside neighbours Bangladesh and Afghanistan in what was turning out to be a relatively easier draw until the remaining two slots in the five-member group went to Oman and World Cup hosts Qatar.

There are eight such groups with five teams each. The eight group winners and the four best runners-up will advance to final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup. The remaining 24 teams would be out of contention for qualifying for the World Cup but could still qualify for the Asia Cup when they participate in another round of qualifiers to determine the remaining 12 teams in the 24-team Asia Cup to be hosted by China in 2023.

Earlier, the 40 teams were divided in five pots, based on their seedings, which were in turn, determined by their world rankings. India were placed in Pot 3 with Palestine, Bahrain, Thailand, DPR Korea, Tajikistan, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines.

All teams will compete in a double round-robin format (home and away) set to take place from September 5, 2019, to June 9, 2020. India will begin their qualifying campaign against Oman in an away fixture on 5 September this year.

India fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

1. September 5, 2019 – India vs Oman

2. September 10, 2019 – Bangladesh vs India

3. October 15, 2019 – India vs Qatar

4. November 14, 2019 – Afghanistan vs India

5. November 19, 2019 – Oman vs India

6. March 26, 2020 – India vs Bangladesh

7. June 4, 2020 – Qatar vs India

8. June 9, 2020 – India vs Afghanistan

The draw ceremony was hosted by Australian football legend Tim Cahill who also played for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League last season.