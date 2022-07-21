2022 ESPY Awards: Katie Ledecky, Stephen Curry, Shohei Ohtani win major honours
NBA's Curry hosted the ceremony for the ESPN-created awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood -- and took home a couple himself.
Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named best male athlete of the year at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, beating out luminaries including NBA star Stephen Curry and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Swimmer Katie Ledecky won the honour among the women while fending off the challenge of gymnast Sunisa Lee, para-athlete Oksana Masters and WNAB team Chicago Sky's Candace Parker.
Ledecky, who won four medals at the Tokyo Olympics, also won the Best Olympian award for women. This accolade came ahead of track and field athlete Allyson Felix, Lee and Masters.
🏆🏆
Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani on winning the Best MLB Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports awards at the @ESPYS! pic.twitter.com/wksFUtOLGB
— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 21, 2022
Japan's Ohtani, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player, also won the Best Major League Baseball Player trophy over Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Jorge Soler of the Atlanta Braves.
NBA's Curry hosted the ceremony for the ESPN-created awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood -- and took home a couple himself.
Curry won the ESPY for Best NBA Player and for Best Record-Breaking Performance for passing Ray Allen for most three-pointers made in NBA history during the past season.
When it's LIVE, anything can happen! Join #ESPYs host @StephenCurry30 TONIGHT at 8e/5p! @espn, @espnmma, @espnW, @ESPNF1, @ESPNRingside, @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/37KelDPxic
— ABC (@ABCNetwork) July 20, 2022
After he accepted the record-breaking performance statue from actor Simu Liu and skier Lindsey Vonn, Curry quipped that the only reason he wanted to host was that he thought he'd be able to hand the statue to himself.
"Definitely a great honor," Curry added. "In the same way I looked up to my dad, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, the guys who came before me, all records are meant to be broken, so I know there's a lot of young kids that are out there that are working hard. I can't wait to be in the arena when you break this record."
.@KlayThompson taps in after winning the "Best Comeback Athlete" award at this year's ESPYS 👏 pic.twitter.com/gTJUZQXtMQ
— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 21, 2022
Curry's teammate on the NBA champion Warriors, Klay Thompson, won the award for Best Comeback. He made his triumphant return to action 9 January after being sidelined for more than two years while rehabbing a pair of career-altering injuries.
"It's just an incredible honour," Thompson said.
Curry also joined WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith and others in calling attention to WNBA star Brittney Griner, considered "wrongly detained" by the United States in Russia.
Footballer Megan Rapinoe, who also scooped an ESPY, invoked the collective power of sports in calling for Griner's release.
"Every time we say her name, it puts pressure on everyone -- puts pressure on the administration, puts pressure on Russia," Rapinoe said. "The most striking thing is that BG isn't here. BG deserves to be free. ... We can support her more and let her know that we love her so much."
Complete list of winners at 2022 ESPYS:
Congratulations to the 2022 Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award Honorees:
Alicia Serratos
Lucy Westlake
Kendall Dudley
Noor Abukaram
Sydney Moore#ESPYS #ESPYS2022 pic.twitter.com/agwPuG8nRo
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 21, 2022
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans
Arthur Ashe for Courage Award: Vitali Klitschko
Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Denver Broncos
Best MMA Fighter: Charles Oliveira
Best College Athlete, Women's Sports: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma softball
Best College Athlete, Men's Sports: Bryce Young, Alabama football
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Best Game: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)
Best Championship Performance: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams - Super Bowl LVI
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Eileen Gu
Best Team: Golden State Warriors
“To all of the young athletes out there, … find something that you really love, that you’re good at, that can be a positive force in our world.”
—Katie Ledecky with a message after winning the ESPY for Best Athlete, Women's Sports 💪 pic.twitter.com/t1mZLyVlxJ
— ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2022
Best Athlete, Women's Sports: Katie Ledecky
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history
Best Play: Megan Rapinoe's unbelievable corner kick goal
Best Athlete, Men's Sports: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania
Best Olympian, Women's Sports: Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Best Olympian, Men's Sports: Caeleb Dressel, Swimming
Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer: Kylian Mbappé, PSG
Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer: Sam Kerr, Chelsea
Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best Driver: Kyle Larson, NASCAR
Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
Best Boxer: Tyson Fury
Best Comeback Athlete: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Best Athlete, Men's Golf: Justin Thomas
Best Athlete, Women's Golf: Nelly Korda
Best Athlete, Men's Tennis: Rafael Nadal
Best Athlete, Women's Tennis: Emma Raducanu
Best Athlete With a Disability, Men's Sports: Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon
Best Athlete With a Disability, Women's Sports: Jessica Long, Swimming
Best MLS Player: Carlos Vela, LAFC
Best NWSL Player: Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports: Eli Tomac, Supercross
Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports: Eileen Gu, Skiing
Best Bowler: Kyle Troup
Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz
(with inputs from AFP)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program
A big benefit to having a space policy is the encouragement it gives private players.
ESPYs 2018: Survivors of sexual abuse by gymnastics coach Larry Nassar receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award
Hundreds of survivors of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics team coach Larry Nassar received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2018 ESPYs on Wednesday.