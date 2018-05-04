India await their 2019 AFC Asian Cup group opponents as the draw takes place on Friday at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The final tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 5 January to 1 February 2019.
The Asian Cup final will have 24 teams which have been divided into four pots of six teams each. The top two pots consist of teams who has progressed to the final round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup for AFC countries.
India qualified for the second round of the qualifiers after beating Nepal but finished at the bottom of their group as their World Cup qualifying ended. The Blue Tigers made it to the finals of the Asian Cup after a gap of eight years by topping their group in the third round.
At the draw, the 24 teams will be divided into six groups of four teams each with the first and second placed teams moving on to the round of 16. Four best third-placed teams from the groups will also progress to the next round.
At the draw in Dubai, India will be represented by skipper Sunil Chhetri.
Highlights
India drawn in Group A!
Skipper Sunil Chhetri, helping with the draw, picks up India's ball first to draw the Blue Tigers in Group A. The group also includes hosts UAE, who are ranked 74th in the latest FIFA rankings. Also in the group are 116th ranked Bahrain.
Yemen, DPR Korea and Turkmenistan are drawn in groups D, E and F in the fourth place.
Bahrain, Jordan and the Philippines are drawn in Groups A, B and C in the fourth place.
Assisting AFC General Secretary John Windsor for the draw are the Philippines' Phillip Younghusband, Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri, China's Sun Jihai and Iranian legend Ali Daei.
The 24 teams will be divided into six groups of four teams each with the first and second placed teams moving on to the round of 16. Four best third-placed teams from the groups will also progress to the next round. India are seeded 17th in the draw.
This is what the teams are fighting for!
AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has announced an increase in prize money to $15 million with each participating nation getting $200,000. The winner will take a cheque of $5 million with the runners-up taking $3 million and the losing semi-finalists taking home $1 million. That's impressive given the fact that the nation has been expanded to 24 teams.
Here are the four pots for the draw. India are in pot three with the top two pots being occupied by teams who made it to the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
John Dykes, a familiar face to Premier League fans across the world is the host for the draw and he takes to the stage after a catchy musical dance number.
India have made it to the AFC Asian Cup after failing to qualify for the 2015 edition. The Blue Tigers topped their third round qualifying group beating the likes of the Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar and Macau.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 draw happening at the Burj Khalifa, Dubai.