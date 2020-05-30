You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

2017 Tour de France's samples sent for re-testing for unnamed substance, says report

Sports Reuters May 30, 2020 20:40:34 IST

Paris: Samples from the 2017 Tour de France are being re-tested as authorities look for a previously undetectable performance-enhancing substance, Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad reported on Saturday.

2017 Tour de Frances samples sent for re-testing for unnamed substance, says report

File image of a previous edition of Tour de France. Reuters

“On the basis of additional information... we have identified the relevant samples and carried out the first analyses,” a spokesperson for the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) was quoted as saying by Het Nieuwsblad.

The newspaper reported that the re-testing operation is part of an inquiry into the Aderlass doping affair, which first came to light when Austrian police raided the Nordic skiing world championships in 2019.

Eight professional riders have since been implicated in that scandal.

Last November, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said it had asked the CADF to analyse samples from the 2016 and 2017 seasons amid the Aderlass affair.

UCI officials were not immediately reachable for comment on Saturday.

Updated Date: May 30, 2020 20:40:34 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World No Tobacco Day 2020: Five smokers describe what trying to quit after years of smoking feels like

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 30 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 30 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres