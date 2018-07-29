You are here:
17-year-old Olga Danilovic beats Anastasia Potapova in Moscow River Cup final, becomes first player born in 2000s to win a WTA trophy

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 29, 2018 21:21:24 IST

Moscow: Olga Danilovic clinched her first WTA title on Sunday with a 7-5, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4 win over Russia's Anastasia Potapova in a battle of 17-year-olds in the Moscow final.

Serbian Olga Danilovic fought off a determined Anastasia Potapova to win the Moscow RiverCup. Twitter@moscowrivercup

Serbian Danilovic, the world number 187, is the first lucky loser to win a WTA tournament having initially lost in the final round of qualifying.

At 17 years and seven months, she is the youngest champion since Ana Konjuh of Croatia won the Nottingham event in 2015, and becomes the first player born in the 2000s to win a WTA trophy.

It was the first final featuring two players under the age of 18 since Nicole Vaidisova, 16, beat Tatiana Golovin, 17, to win the Japan Open in 2005.


Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 21:21 PM

