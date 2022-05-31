RRR has been trending #1 in all 4 languages : Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) has broken multiple records across the globe and continues to do so with its premiere on ZEE5, India and Bharat’s largest home-grown video streaming platform. On May 20, the blockbuster film was made accessible in 190 + countries in 4 languages which received an overwhelming response from the audience.

RRR received 1000 Million streaming minutes and was trending #1 in all 4 languages on ZEE5. Helmed by SS Rajamouli and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment, featuring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan & Alia Bhatt as the lead roles, the film turns out to be a blockbuster hit even on ZEE5. With RRR, ZEE5 adds another feather to its cap post the success of The Kashmir Files.

RRR has been a humongous hit not only in the south but all over India; so, if you haven’t got a chance to watch now is the time. Head to ZEE5 to watch it in your local language.

Talking about the huge success of the film RRR, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, " After the enormous success of RRR in theatres, the audience has again rewarded the Magnum opus with an outstanding response on ZEE5. With the release of the film in 4 languages on ZEE5, the story was brought closer to the audience across languages in India. At ZEE5, we strive to offer the best in content and stories to our loyal and potential audience, and RRR was yet another attempt from us to delight our subscribers.”

Commenting on the success of the movie actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao said, "Gratitude is what I feel when I see the love you are all showing to RRR on ZEE5. It is so exciting to be in front of our audiences in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. We are so glad to see your tremendous response." Elated by the response actor Ram Charan said, "We are overjoyed to see the love for RRR on ZEE5! With the film’s awaited release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, we are as excited as you all. Thanks for appreciating the film."

The film RRR is available on ZEE5 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

