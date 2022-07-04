Vijay Deverakonda had the country shook with his latest poster from Liger, which was released on the 2nd of July as it is all that the nation has been talking about till now, especially the women. Taking to his social media, he shared a portrait of himself and the caption has a reference to the most viral poster.

Vijay shared a breathtaking black and white photo of himself today wearing a half-open shirt and wrote:

"Unbuttoning- before the shot that broke the internet. #Liger"

The young man has a fandom panning India even before having made his Bollywood debut which speaks volumes of this Crossbreed's real cross-region popularity. The poster that featured him all bare with a bunch of roses had women from different industries of Indian cinema to female fans and netizens raving about him, from calling him 'Freakin Hot' and looking smoking, to the Dream Man Vijay, they all hailed this poster as the Sexiest Poster Ever.

From the fastest 1 million likes to any Indian film poster ever to trending for over 24 hours on one social media platform, the impact of this story has been unlike anything ever heard of before. Various female fans changed their surnames on Instagram to include 'Deverakonda' as a way to show their love for the star.

Vijay will be seen playing an MMA artist in his highly anticipated Pan-India film, Liger from the 25th of August alongside Ananya Panday in the Puri Jagannadh directorial.

