Suzhal - The Vortex catches the attention of the film fraternity across the country

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Sethupathi, Keerthy Suresh, Arya, Karthik Subbaraj, Srinidhi Shetty, and many more Indian cinema stalwarts laud the trailer of Suzhal - The Vortex.

FP Staff June 08, 2022 13:06:25 IST
Creating a storm and captivating attention, the trailer of Suzhal - The Vortex, has not just the audience but also the industry going ga-ga over it. Prime Video’s first long-form, scripted original Tamil series, which is set to stream in over 30+ Indian and foreign languages has become the talk of the town since its announcement at IIFA last week.

After the splash in Abu Dhabi with Abhishek Bachchan presenting it to the world, the trailer of Suzhal - The Vortex has now been lauded by stalwarts and revered celebrities and superstars of Indian cinema. From Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh, Krishna Kulasekaran, Srinidhi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Janani to Mohan Raja, P. Samuthirakani, Balaji Mohan and Karthik Subbaraj, the trailer has mesmerized everyone.

Hrithik Roshan:

Abhishek Bachchan:

Vijay Sethupathi:

Arya:

Keerthy Suresh:

Dulquer Salmaan:

SJ Suryah:

Mohan Raja:

Karthik Subbaraj:

Shraddha Srinath:

Srinidhi Shetty:

The creative brainchild of Vikram-Vedha fame, maverick duo Pushkar and Gayatri, and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, the investigative drama series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles.

Premiering globally in 30+ languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish, Suzhal - The Vortex will stream on the platform from June 17.

