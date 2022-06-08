Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Sethupathi, Keerthy Suresh, Arya, Karthik Subbaraj, Srinidhi Shetty, and many more Indian cinema stalwarts laud the trailer of Suzhal - The Vortex.

Creating a storm and captivating attention, the trailer of Suzhal - The Vortex, has not just the audience but also the industry going ga-ga over it. Prime Video’s first long-form, scripted original Tamil series, which is set to stream in over 30+ Indian and foreign languages has become the talk of the town since its announcement at IIFA last week.

After the splash in Abu Dhabi with Abhishek Bachchan presenting it to the world, the trailer of Suzhal - The Vortex has now been lauded by stalwarts and revered celebrities and superstars of Indian cinema. From Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh, Krishna Kulasekaran, Srinidhi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Janani to Mohan Raja, P. Samuthirakani, Balaji Mohan and Karthik Subbaraj, the trailer has mesmerized everyone.

Hrithik Roshan:

Mind blown That, my friends is @PushkarGayatri empowered by @PrimeVideoIN to take stories that they believe in, to audience far & wide! Make way for Amazon's first ever Tamil original 'Suzhal - the Vortex'. To be premiered on June 17th!https://t.co/mRZnttZObh — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 7, 2022

Suzhal: The Vortex https://t.co/UN48G6YQXi via @YouTube congrats and all the best to the VIKRAM VEDHA FAME Dirs @PushkarGayatri has now been created and produced a web series for @PrimeVideoIN (originals) and its going to be released in 30+ languages all over the world — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) June 7, 2022

Karthik Subbaraj:

#SuzhalTheVortex - outstanding trailer. Very gritty, very intriguing. Magnetic visuals. Please tell me they find Nila? Taking Indian content global! We expect nothing less from you, @PushkarGayatri . Excellent stuff. My best wishes to the team https://t.co/nsW1f8SDUk — Shraddha Srinath (@ShraddhaSrinath) June 7, 2022

The creative brainchild of Vikram-Vedha fame, maverick duo Pushkar and Gayatri, and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, the investigative drama series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles.

Premiering globally in 30+ languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish, Suzhal - The Vortex will stream on the platform from June 17.

Watch the Hindi trailer here:

