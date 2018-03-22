Politics
Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 updates: BJP rewards party hoppers with tickets; says second list to be out by 11 April
Unnao rape case: Why is BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar roaming free, Rahul Gandhi asks UP government
'Modi flood swept away snakes, mongooses; tiger can't be tamed:' Shiv Sena rebuffs Amit Shah's rapprochement efforts
Babul Supriyo slams TMC over West Bengal panchayat poll violence, says police controlled by ruling party
TMC, BJP workers clash on last day of filing nomination for West Bengal panchayat polls; six policemen injured
West Bengal panchayat polls: TMC's violent ways might fuel unlikely coalition between BJP, Congress and Left
Sports
Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast Day 6, LIVE updates: Indian shooters look to continue medal streak
Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast highlights: India shine on Day 5 with golds in badminton, table tennis and shooting
Former England coach Fabio Capello to retire from football management, rules himself out of Italy job
La Liga: Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club Atletico Madrid at the end of the season
United Nations body appoints Barcelona's Lionel Messi as an ambassador to promote responsible tourism
Commonwealth Games 2018: PV Sindhu will compete in badminton singles event, says coach Pullela Gopichand
India
IPL 2018: Fearing Cauvery protests, authorities deploy 2000-strong force at Chennai's Chepauk stadium ahead of CSK-KKR match
Mark Zuckerberg testimony to US Congress on Cambridge Analytica scandal begins 11:45 pm IST April 10
Facebook to notify users if their data was scraped in Cambridge Analytica scandal
Mark Zuckerberg testimony to US Congress highlights: 'It was my fault, I'm responsible and I'm sorry'
Maoists kill two security personnel in Bijapur: Attack ahead of Narendra Modi's visit took place despite high alert
Kerala love jihad: SC sets aside Kerala High Court verdict, says Hadiya has 'absolute autonomy over her person'
World
FBI raids offices, home of Trump's personal lawyer: source | Reuters
North Korea's Kim Jong Un assessed future talks with U.S. at party meeting - KCNA | Reuters
Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes | Reuters
Syria chemical attack: Trump threatens strike saying 'everybody's gonna pay a price', suggests Russia share blame
Scores of rebels, hostages leave Syria's Douma under deal - state media | Reuters
Business
Delhi's IGI Airport breaks into world's top 20 busiest aerodromes in 2017
Nirav Modi fraud is bank's issue; will not seek govt support, says PNB MD Sunil Mehta
RBI's fascination with fiat cryptocurrency: Why central bank's gamble can push the Indian economy into chaos
ICICI Videocon loan controversy: Why being silent won't help repair Chanda Kochhar's damaged reputation
ICICI-Videocon case: 10 questions that could decide Chanda Kochhar's future at India’s second-largest private bank
Air India sale: Swiss Aviation Consulting denies bid for national carrier's assets
Entertainment
Mercury trailer: Karthik Subbaraj's silent horror-thriller sees Prabhu Deva in a scary avatar
S Durga movie review: A chilling exposé of patriarchy’s woman-as-goddess trope
A Quiet Place and the sounds of silence: How absence of noise is the main character in John Krasinski's film
Tiffany Haddish roped in to executive produce upcoming HBO comedy series Unsubscribed
Amazon's Golden Globe winning comedy series Mozart in the Jungle cancelled after four seasons
Alia Bhatt shines in Raazi poster; SRK, Suhana cheer for KKR: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
F.Cricket
IPL 2018: Fearing Cauvery protests, authorities deploy 2000-strong force at Chennai's Chepauk stadium ahead of CSK-KKR match
PCB officials Najam Sethi, Subhan Ahmad issued visas for ICC meet in India from 22 April
IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 77 helps Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
Highlights IPL 2018, SRH vs RR at Hyderabad, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers beat Royals by 9 wickets
IPL 2018: Faf du Plessis not yet ready to play because of side strain, says CSK batting coach Michael Hussey
India Women vs England Women: Hosts suffer heavy defeat after batting failure as visitors draw level
TECH
US Congress committee releases Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony ahead of the hearing on 10 April
OnePlus pulls down latest open beta software for most smartphones after finding a battery draining bug
Apple's just launched RED coloured iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are coming to India in May
48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
Survey claims that nearly one in four children under the age of 6 in the UK have a smartphone
Snapchat reverts to a reverse chronological order for Stories after backlash from users over redesign
IPL 2018
CWG 2018
