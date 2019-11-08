Her unquestionable acting prowess always had our attention. And, now her glam sun kissed look captures our hearts! Watch Swara Bhasker on Vanity Diaries.
Join celebrity makeup artist Lekha Gupta as she finds out more about Tamannaah’s glamorous vanity life in Amazon Beauty presents Vanity Diaries.
Watch Aditi Rao Hydari, share her makeup do’s and don’ts with celebrity make-up artist Lekha Gupta in Amazon Beauty presents Vanity Diaries.
From makeup hacks to home remedies, watch our Bollywood beauties get real as we get one step closer to nailing the look!