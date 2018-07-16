From Abhishek Bachchan’s obsession with birthday wishes to Varun Grover’s violent cat massages, Janice Sequeira gets our guests to reveal crazy deets about their online lives, on the latest episode of Social Media Star.
On World Social Media Day, Social Media Star gets political! Expect the unexpected, as Richa Chadha and Kunal Kamra speak their mind to Janice Sequeira on the latest episode.
Designer Masaba Gupta and chef Pooja Dhingra share inside deets with Janice Sequeira, about their WhatsApp group chats, people they stalk and famous people they’ve unfollowed - all this and more on episode four of Social Media Star.
Are celebrities really honest on social media? Watch Karan Johar and Mallika Dua in conversation with Janice Sequeira as they spill the beans about nepotism, social media trends, savage text conversations and more on the third episode of Social Media Star.
How do Sonam Kapoor and Rega Jha deal with the brouhaha of social media? Watch them in conversation with show creator and anchor Janice Sequeira, as they reveal juicy tidbits about their online lives in the first episode of Social Media Star.