Poetry means many different things to Ramneek Singh. When he had just begun writing, he did not measure the value that this art form held in his life. After some time, it became the only thing he actively participated in as a child, apart from academics. Over the years, it has helped him to understand his own opinions on matters of society and politics. It has prompted him to probe his own mind and think about his experiences.
Shruti Sunderraman says poetry is the first and easiest form of expression for her — like a first aid kit for her emotions.
Aashna says that a good poem touches the listener/reader in a manner such that it creates an impression in their own mind.
Shruti Sunderraman says that she has always been drawn to poetry. She thinks the strength of this art form lies in its ability to communicate ideas — difficult ideas or those about sensitive subjects — in a palatable manner. "It will be better received or have a better chance at being understood if it's in a poetic format."
Aashna Iyer says that poetry to her is about making people break their veneer of poise and actually feel things