Patio Unplugged: Ramya Pothuri – Keep You Here

"It's kind of depressing," is how Ramya Pothuri describes the second single 'Keep You Here'. The track moves at a pace that lets your mind takes its own course. The subdued melody of the guitar that lingers under Ramya's mournful, reflective voice takes you back to a familiar feeling. 'Keep You Here' deals with a person's inevitable longing to find an identity, and a home.