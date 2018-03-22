Meet Umang S Mehta (aka USM) – A Mumbai-based musician who took this leap of faith by quitting his thriving law career to play some good ol' blues.
"It's kind of depressing," is how Ramya Pothuri describes the second single 'Keep You Here'. The track moves at a pace that lets your mind takes its own course. The subdued melody of the guitar that lingers under Ramya's mournful, reflective voice takes you back to a familiar feeling. 'Keep You Here' deals with a person's inevitable longing to find an identity, and a home.
Independent artist Ramya Pothuri sings about wilderness, isolation and being imperfectly human in the latest episode for Patio Unplugged.
Tadpatri Talkies, a Mumbai based hip-hop group, have brought the spotlight upon them with a unique style of tongue-in-cheek humour. Using sketch comedy, parody and the art of satire, Tadpatri Talkies have reinvigorated the local hip-hop scene, or what is better known as Gully Rap.
Mumbai-based Awkward Silence was formed back in 2014 after the disbandment of the rock-group Worst Case Scenario. Four friends – Sidhant Bakshi (vocals and guitars), Nishat Chaddha (keys), Prashant Sukumar (vocals and guitars), and Yash Rohra (bass) – came together to form Awkward Silence; a pop-punk group that reminds you of Jimmy Eat World circa the early 2000s.
Week 6 of Patio Unplugged sees Abeineth play two acoustic ballads: Frightening us and On my own.