Sangeeta Darvekar Charitable Trust: Helping tribal students cycle towards a brighter future

The humble bicycle is helping to keep hundreds of children in school, in Palghar district, western India. By completing their studies, these students are getting the education they need to lift themselves out of poverty. And the man responsible for making this happen is a dentist and avid cyclist, Dr Suwas Darvekar, and his Sangeeta Darvekar Charitable Trust.

Episodes