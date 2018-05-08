A participant of Cybercare’s STEP (Self-empowering Transition and Employability Program), Hasan has gone on to teach in a refugee school in Wangsa Maju. He teaches children like him to make a new life for themselves and think for their future.
Edwin, a Filipino tattoo artist, gives free eyebrow tattoo services to those suffering from Alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes partial or complete loss of body hair.
Waging a war against the silence and ignorance surrounding child sexual abuse, Cactus Foundation, aims to raise awareness on the issue to create a safe and healthy environment for India’s children.