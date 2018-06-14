Angel Gowns in Singapore is helping parents bury their premature babies with dignity by donating tiny pieces of burial clothing to hospitals

It’s been seven years, but Felicia Tan can still remember the clothes given to her by a nurse for her baby Dominic, who died minutes after being delivered early at 23 weeks. It was the smallest size for a newborn, but even so, “the smallest size was still very big”, said Felicia. An estimated one in four to six pregnancies end in a miscarriage, and sometimes, parents whose babies are premature — like Felicia — have to bury their children in clothing too big for them. To address this, a group of women formed Angel Gowns Singapore in 2016, which concerns itself with repurposing of donated wedding gowns and other bridalwear into tiny pieces of burial clothing.