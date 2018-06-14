Meet Telly, a therapy dog, and his human Maureen, who are incorporating Animal Assisted Therapy in counselling and social-emotional development

Telly's human, Maureen, is trained in Animal Assisted Therapy. Together, they form Pawsibility, working with children and youth from all kinds of backgrounds, including those who have special needs, or are struggling with addictions, anger management issues, depression, stress and trauma from such triggers as divorce or bullying.

